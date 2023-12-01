Author readings around Boston through Dec. 9

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY DEC. 3
- Michael Keefe-Feldman (”The Phantasmic Gumball Machine”) will discuss his novel at 3 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Kate Milford (”Greenglass House”) will sign her books at 1:30 p.m. at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Gig Babson & Pippi (“Pippi Rocks”) will lead a meet and greet at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY DEC. 4
- Robert Darnton (”The Revolutionary Temper: Paris, 1748-1789”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. virtually at The Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $10 for visitors.)
- Mark Chiusano (”The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos”) will be in conversation with Maya Jasanoff at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Adrian Chastain Weimer (”A Constitutional Culture: New England & the Struggle Against Arbitrary Rule in the Restoration Empire”) at 6 p.m. virtually via the Massachusetts Historical Society.
- Charlotte Gray (”Passionate Mothers, Powerful Sons: The Lives of Jennie Jerome Churchill and Sara Delano Roosevelt”) will discuss her book at 6 p.m. virtually via the American Ancestors by New England Historic Geneological Society.
- Klancy Miller (”For the Culture: Phenomenal Black Women and Femmes in Food: Interviews, Inspiration, and Recipes”) will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets are $5-$25.)
WEDNESDAY DEC. 5
- Laura Wilson (”The Writers: Portraits”) is in conversation with Mary McGrath at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- John Freeman (”Freeman’s: Conclusions”) is in conversation with Allegra Goodman, Claire Messud, Hitomi Yoshio, and Joshua Bennett at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY DEC. 6
- Leah Freeman-Haskin (”The Last Two Crayons”) will read her debut picture book at 10:30 a.m. at the South Boston branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Leah Freeman-Haskin (”The Last Two Crayons”) will read her debut picture book at 3:30 p.m. at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Chloe Garcia Roberts (”The Reveal”) and Ko Ko Thett (”Bamboophobia: Bilingual in Burmese and English”) will read their work at 7 p.m. virtually and in person at the Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Sean Palfrey (”Sean Palfrey: Home”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Elena Palladino (”Lost Towns of the Swift River Valley: Drowned by the Quabbin”) will discuss her book at 12 p.m. at the State Library of Massachusetts.
- Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold (“Naked in the Rideshare”) will discuss their new short story collection at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Tickets are $5-$26.56.)
FRIDAY DEC. 7
- Dale Cottingham (”Midwest Hymns”), Matthew Henry (”The Third Renunciation”), and April Ossmann (”Event Boundaries”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Bookshop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Jack Bishop, Lisa McManus, and Elle Simone Scott will present America’s Test Kitchen’s latest cookbooks (”The Complete America’s Test Kitchen TV Show Cookbook 2001–2024″) at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $12.)
- Leslie Tucker and Henry Horenstein (”We Sort of People”) will discuss their new book at 6 p.m. at the Central Library at Copley Square.
SATURDAY DEC. 8
- Judith Tick (”Becoming Ella Fitzgerald: The Jazz Singer Who Transformed American Song”) is in conversation with Bob Blumenthal at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SUNDAY DEC. 9
- Leah Freeman-Haskin (”The Last Two Crayons”) will read her debut picture book at 10 a.m. at the Jamaica Plain branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Leah Freeman-Haskin (”The Last Two Crayons”) will read her debut picture book at 3 p.m. at the Mattapan branch of the Boston Public Library.