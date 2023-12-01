Local bestsellers for the week ended Nov. 26

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

5. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. The Little Liar Mitch Albom Harper

8. Day Michael Cunningham Random House

9. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

10. So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men Claire Keegan Grove Press

Advertisement

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

3. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

4. My Name Is Barbra Barbra Streisand Viking

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

6. The Woman in Me Britney Spears Gallery Books

7. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

8. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Spiegel & Grau

9. Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon Michael Lewis Norton

10. Guinness World Records 2024 Guinness World Records

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

2. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

3. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

5. Babel R.F. Kuang Harper Voyager

Advertisement

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

9. Bookshops & Bonedust Travis Baldree Tor Books

10. The Best American Short Stories 2023 Min Jin Lee, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

4. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music Dave Grohl Dey Street Books

5. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

6. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

7. Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Likes to Walk Outside Nick Offerman Dutton

8. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

9. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

10. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Back Bay Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.