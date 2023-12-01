Oscars to start an hour early next year

The strikes are over, and the awards shows are back on. Yay? The Emmys will air on Fox on Jan. 15, the SAG Awards will run on Netflix on Feb. 24, the Independent Spirit Awards will stream on YouTube on Feb. 25, and the Oscars will air on ABC on March 10, which is a Sunday.
The Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, ABC’s leading late-night host, for the fourth time. But this year there will be a change in the evening, which is famous for being an overlong slog that runs late. Rather than starting, as usual, at 8 p.m. on the East Coast, and 5 p.m. on the West Coast, the ceremony will begin here at 7 p.m. (after a half-hour preshow) and there at 4 p.m.
That’s great, even if it might rob Kimmel of a few “it’s late” jokes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources are saying that the reason for the shift is to stem the drop-off in viewership as the night stretches on, especially on the East Coast.
Right after the Oscars end, ABC is going to air a new episode of its popular sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” for those who still have the energy.
