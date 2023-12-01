For sale: Homes with a break on the interest rate

CONDO FEE $289 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This is the first of eight units for sale in a new building at the corner of Mass. Ave. and the Alewife Linear Path, which links Davis Square with the Minuteman Bikeway. Enter into the main living area with wide plank engineered wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, and built-in speakers. The kitchen includes quartz counters, brass fixtures, and two-toned flat-panel cabinets that hide the fridge and dishwasher. Down a hall with crocodile wall covering, find the main bath, laundry closet, and guest bedroom. The primary bedroom at left features a spacious private bath with organic floor tile edge, double vanity, and curbless waterfall shower. Each unit includes a parking spot wired for an EV charger. CONS It’s a busy corner for first-floor living.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

The main living area features 9-foot ceilings, recessed lighting, and built-in speakers. Handout

Steve Bremis, Steve Bremis Realty Group, 617-828-1070, residencesatrailtrailpath.com

Advertisement

$1,172,500

91 PARKTON ROAD #2 / JAMAICA PLAIN

91 PARKTON ROAD #2 / JAMAICA PLAIN Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,425

CONDO FEE $273 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS Barely a block from Jamaica Pond, this unit is on the second floor of a gut renovated 1910 three-family and includes stained oak hardwoods, high ceilings, and smart home features. Left of the entry hall, there’s a bedroom with bay windows and a nearby bath with striking tile. The kitchen anchors a wide open great room and features polished marble counters, waterfall island, herringbone tile backsplash, and an oversized peninsula, plus a pantry with laundry. Sliders in the living area open to a private porch (there’s a second porch outside the front door). Past a small office, the primary bedroom has bay windows and an en suite bath with step-in shower. CONS Off-street parking is available for purchase.

Advertisement

The kitchen has polished marble counters, a waterfall island, and herringbone tile backsplash. Handout

Mission Realty Advisors, Compass, 203-893-8316, mraboston.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.