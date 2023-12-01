Five things to do around Boston, Dec. 4-17

EDITOR’S NOTE: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on December 17.

Dance ‘til you drop at Rose After Hours with Boudoir. The after-hours event at Brandeis University’s Rose Art Museum is organized by Boudoir, a queer dance party team, and features house and techno DJ sets. The party, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., runs in conjunction with Pakistani painter Salman Toor’s exhibit, which honors LGBTQ+ love and storytelling. Registration encouraged, not required. Free. brandeis.edu

December 7-10

Ceramic Surfeit

Purchase ceramic vases, plates, trinkets, and other clay goods at the Harvard Ceramics Program’s Winter Show and Sale. Held at the Office for the Arts at Harvard, more than a hundred program staff and students will sell their one-of-a-kind pieces to the public. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free admission. ofa.fas.harvard.edu

December 7, 9, 10

Left Reeling

Attend the Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. Featuring seven shorts from the 2023 festival, the program provides a taste of this year’s contenders. Included are two Sundance award-winners and films in a range of styles, from documentary to animation. There are five screenings of the 90-minute theatrical program; times vary. Registration — $5 for ICA members and students, $10 nonmembers — required at icaboston.org.

December 14-17

Culture and Crafts

Celebrate Indigenous resilience at the Cultural Survival Bazaar. Hosted by the nonprofit Indigenous Peoples’ rights organization Cultural Survival, this four-day festival features items for sale including handmade jewelry and vibrant woven baskets, as well as traditional crafting lessons and the opportunity to engage with local Indigenous leaders. At the Belvidere Arcade in the Prudential Center, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. prudentialcenter.com

December 14 & 16

Holiday Cheer

Sing of snowy nights and joyous mornings at Caroling on The Greenway! On December 14, the program will kick off at the Carolyn Lynch Gardens, and follow North End Music & Performing Arts Center singers and students as they head to Faneuil Hall. Caroling runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The December 16th event begins at the Greenway Carousel at 1 p.m. Free. rosekennedygreenway.org

