Milton homeowners gain needed space without building an addition

1 The couple enlarged the window over the sink and moved the fridge to the other side of it so as not to block the view to the dining room, where they took down a wall.

Like many older Colonials, the home Liz Miller shares with her architect husband and two children was chopped into small rooms. They undertook DIY projects as they saved for a more major renovation, but the question remained: How do you achieve good flow while maintaining the integrity of the period architecture? Their answer: By playing with the openings between the rooms rather than blowing out all the walls, and rebuilding the three-season porch to become part of the house. “We didn’t have a family room next to the kitchen,” Miller, a designer, says. “While this is small, it’s quite open and very functional.”

Advertisement

2 A brick floor replaced the old flagstone one. “This is a smaller scale and warmer, but still has an indoor-outdoor feel,” the designer says. Durability factored in too, since the space accesses the outdoors and the mudroom.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

3 An expanded opening into the family room improves circulation to the patio for entertaining, and also allows people in the kitchen and dining room behind it to see the television.

4 Miller incorporated Samsung’s The Frame television into a tidy gallery wall. The rope chair was a curb find and a small sofa backs up to a peninsula.

5 ″We couldn’t fit an island, so we designed two peninsulas,” Miller says. “There’s another opposite this one, where we took down the wall, just past the sink.” This one is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Studio Green and has a walnut butcher-block top.

6 The baking station features a Visual Comfort sconce, sturdy metal shelves from Shelfology, and a Rejuvenation rail with Lostine leather tabs and brass hooks. Ray’s Cabinet Shop in Wakefield made all the cabinetry.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.