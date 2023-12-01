Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Fabulous tribute to Mike Gorman by Abby Chin in Perspective ( “Thank You to My Friend Mike Gorman,” October 29). She impeccably articulated how the lifelong viewer of Celtics games feels about Gorman. He is indeed the man we think he is: understated, generous, and humble. What a lucky person Abigail is to have had such a wonderful teammate. Her appreciation for him is palpable.

I have been a Celtic fan since watching Wilt [Chamberlain] vs. William Felton Russell. I have watched 10 Celtics championships. Rooting for the Celtics has always been easy, not only because of the players but because of the consistency of Tommy [Heinsohn] and Mike. I remember when Abby Chin first started with the Celtics, and thinking, You gotta be kidding me — she doesn’t have a chance. But today she is as big a part of Celtic lore as anyone. Chin does a great job and has a wonderful rapport with the players and broadcasters. Her column was written with class and grace. I hope she is on the broadcasts as long as Mike was.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Mark Doheny, Natick

Advertisement

I enjoyed both sides of Chin’s article: her nervousness about newness to Boston and sideline reporting, and her wonderful view on Mike’s character. I think over the years, all Celtics fans began to recognize Mike’s decency. Abby brought that forward in her writing.

Bill Bishop, Wethersfield, Connecticut

I appreciate the writer’s insight. It was a great story to read, especially with everything going on in our world.

Mike Parent, Dracut

Abigail, if [Mike] had the platform to share his inner thoughts about his relationship with you, he would do it. You have written a thoughtful and eloquent letter honoring the beautiful memories between humans. You made my eyes water and my heart swell.

Advertisement

Brian M. O’Donnell, Lewiston, Maine

Her story was beautifully told.

John Wheeler, Franklin

What a tribute to the avuncular Mike Gorman. My husband and I watch the Celtics, of course, but the pleasure for me is listening to the broadcasting team. We loved Tommy and his cheerleading, and we enjoyed Mike and Tommy together. These days we enjoy [Brian] Scalabrine, Mike, and Abby as well. Every one of them “brings it” to Celtic fans! We love the commentary, interviews, and perspective but especially enjoy the camaraderie. To learn of Abby and Mike’s friendship was a welcome respite from our cynical world. It’s no surprise that he is the type of person she describes.

Helen Pilotte, Lynn

Get Abby Chin to write more. She has a flair!

Brooke Southall, Sausalito, California

Cloudy Outlook

Artistic renditions of the sky are always telling (Your Week Ahead, October 22). The illustration accompanying the listing of the Amateur Telescope Makers’ event shows a sky that cannot exist.

David Bean, Arlington

Winning System

Well written article, an excellent read (“The Luckiest Men in Massachusetts,” October 29). Ali, the “luckiest man alive” when he arrived in the US, gets sucked into a criminal scheme to help his family have a better life. He becomes a criminal himself, and draws his own children into the scheme. Then we see his fall; he is disgraced and imprisoned. Only in his oldest son, Mohamed, do we see remorse and accountability, and through that, Mohamed finds “redemption” (pun intended). It’s a classic tale — Shakespeare couldn’t have written it any better.

Advertisement

thatswhatbeer is4, posted on bostonglobe.com

Looks like poor management and oversight at the Lottery and the state treasurer’s office — from the top down. The odds of winning are low, so when someone wins big several times in one month or one year, there should be red flags — and immediate investigations. Hoping [Dan] O’Neil is bringing more cheats to justice. I’ve been playing since the Lottery started in the 1970s and have only won a few small prizes. These scammer [ten] percenters should “win big” — big fines, big restitution, big jail time, big back tax payments, big embarrassment.

Wrinkles_01, posted on bostonglobe.com

Could have had a comfortable living, but not when there could be so much more. Good that they got the Jaafars — but what about the store’s staff that profited? Why aren’t they going to prison?

user_1700434, posted on bostonglobe.com

Online, the headline says: “One family scammed the lottery for $20 million. Then their luck ran out.” The content of the article makes it clear that the Lottery was not scammed. All of the lottery’s payouts were for actual winning tickets. If no crime had been committed, the Lottery would still have paid out $20 million, but it would have been paid directly to the original ticket purchasers. As the article states, under the Jaffar family’s scheme, it is the Department of Revenue [and] the IRS...that were cheated, but their combined losses are much less than $20 million.

Advertisement

David Sherrill, Westford

The real cheats are the original winners who sold tickets for a discount to evade taxes. They are the ones who committed the original sin. Too bad it’s going to be impossible to track down individual cheats.

khannag, posted on bostonglobe.com

Imagine escaping war-torn countries twice, winning the visa lottery with wife you met and love, raising smart, successful kids.... And then [turning] them into criminals.

swfoutsida, posted on bostonglobe.com

We call them scratch tickets in these parts. “Scratch-off” has never happened here.

Noel Jimmy Hourihan, Millis

Skin Deep

Reflecting on Alyssa Giacobbe’s Perspective (“We’ve Earned These Wrinkles,” November 5), it reminded me of how the graying of my hair has actually been an asset. I work as a financial adviser with intangible products and image is important. As my hair grayed over 30 years in the business, my clients tended to follow my advice a little more closely. In fact, if I had anticipated that at an earlier age, I might have even dyed my hair gray.

Eva Valentine, Brookline

Not emphasized enough is the amount and toxicity of chemicals that women are injecting, applying, ingesting into their bodies.... Time for women to just say no to artifice and concentrate on the inner beauty and wisdom that come with the advancing years of life and experience, albeit doing so within our sexist, ageist society. Collectively, women can change that equation, woman by woman.

expatfl, posted on bostonglobe.com

Advertisement

We don’t “need” to hide our wrinkles, but some of us choose to. And some don’t. To each her own. Wrinkles have nothing to do with wisdom.

FNA, posted on bostonglobe.com

Lifelong Learners

Linda Chavers’s proud Connections (“Her Own Ambition,” November 5) about her mom, Toni’s, determination to return to school and graduate from college was inspirational. It shows how with hard work and commitment anything is possible! Congratulations to both!

Kathleen Budreski, Brewster

I cried with overwhelming joy for Chavers and her mother. May they both enjoy life’s successes and unbound daughter and mother love, as it is a gift.

Donna Garrabrant, South Dennis

I read Connections every week! This one was special! Brought tears to my eyes.

Kimm Sovie, Woburn

I graduated UMass Boston at age 50 — it wasn’t easy, but then achievements of anything worthwhile are always welcome events. The fact that Linda Chavers was witness to her mother’s successful quest is testament to her undying spirit.

Ronald Kahn, Brookline

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.