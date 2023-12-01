5 revelations since N.H. state Representative Troy Merner’s arrest on a felony charge of wrongful voting

After his abrupt resignation, Democrats voiced concerns about his votes, the length of time that passed before House leadership was told he had admitted he no longer lives in Lancaster, and whether anyone could have taken action sooner.

Republicans had emerged from the 2022 election with a vanishingly slim majority in the New Hampshire House, so Merner’s decision to continue serving was clearly consequential.

CONCORD, N.H. — Shortly after news broke in September that state Representative Troy E. Merner had moved out of his legislative district more than a year earlier, a familiar line of questioning began simmering: Who knew what when?

Several revelations followed Merner’s arrest on Tuesday on a felony charge of wrongful voting, with newly filed court records and statements from the office of House Speaker Sherman A. Packard.

Representative Matthew B. Wilhelm of Manchester, the Democratic leader in the House, said the public’s trust “took a serious hit” this week.

“The information released publicly so far, including multiple statements published by the House Speaker’s Office, appear to raise more questions than answers about who knew what when regarding the investigation into Merner’s domicile,” Wilhelm said.

“Trust is critical to the health of our democracy,” he added. “Granite Staters deserve transparency and assurances that this will never happen again in the People’s House.”

Here are five of this week’s revelations about the case:

1. An investigation began days after the election.

The attorney general’s office fielded a call on Nov. 16, 2022, from a Lancaster resident who said Merner had moved to Carroll, according to an affidavit prosecutors filed this week. A landlord in Lancaster said Merner was renting office space, not a residence. Merner said he viewed the rental as his legal domicile and stayed there multiple nights per week. (The call in November 2022 came four months before a different Lancaster resident made a similar, previously revealed call in March 2023.)

2. The legislature was alerted before Organization Day.

The attorney general’s office alerted the legislature’s chief operating officer, Terence R. Pfaff, on Dec. 6, 2022, that investigators were reviewing a complaint about Merner’s domicile, according to the affidavit. Packard’s office said Wednesday that Pfaff relayed the information to the speaker’s office that same day — which was one day before Organization Day, when lawmakers re-elected Packard for the 2023-2024 term.

3. The speaker’s office said its own review revealed nothing.

Packard’s office said it called Merner to “confront” him about the allegations Pfaff had received. Merner “continued to attest that his domicile was in Lancaster,” and the review “did not obtain any new information,” so Packard’s office said it considered the matter to be “inconclusive pending further investigation/findings by the Department of Justice or other findings that may come through other processes or sources.”

4. The clerk relayed the same allegation months later.

Investigators with the attorney general’s office took a copy of the email Pfaff had received on Dec. 6, 2022, and showed it to House Clerk Paul C. Smith on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Smith told the Globe he was taken aback by the allegation and promptly delivered the email printout to House chief of staff Aaron Goulette. Packard’s office did not respond to a question from the Globe about whether the office conducted any additional review after Smith relayed the months-old allegation.

5. Merner updated his address shortly before his forced resignation.

Merner filed an updated mileage card with the legislature on Sept. 12, that listed his Lancaster office space as his physical residence, according to the affidavit. The attorney general’s office sent a letter six days later, alerting the speaker’s office that Merner had admitted in May he was “not really staying” at the Lancaster address.

Aside from the wrongful voting charge, Merner faces allegations of theft, falsification, and tampering with public records related to his mileage reimbursement as a lawmaker.

