Belmont man accused of sexually assaulting teenager arrested following overnight search, authorities say

Authorities say Powell knew the child and assaulted her multiple times. The allegations were reported to Belmont police on Tuesday and investigators executed a search warrant at his Oak Avenue home, where they recovered “media files, photos and other items,” Ryan’s office said.

Rickland Powell, 59, was taken to a hospital where he was arraigned virtually in Cambridge District Court on multiple child sexual abuse charges. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Dec. 8, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said.

A Belmont man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl inside his home and photographing her was arrested Friday morning in the Middlesex Fells Reservation following an overnight search by State Police, authorities said.

On Thursday, police learned Powell was in Andover but he fled in his car when officers approached him, Ryan’s office said.

State Police and US Marshals later learned that Powell might be in a wooded area in Stoneham, and a K9 unit was dispatched to search, State Police said in a statement. The district attorney’s office said the wooded area is part of the Middlesex Fells Reservation.

Authorities located Powell in the woods at about 3 a.m. Friday and he was taken to a hospital, State Police said.

Powell was charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, distributing obscene matter to a minor, four counts of aggravated rape of a child, four counts of rape of a child with force, and posing a child in the nude.

A public defender was appointed to assign a defense attorney for Powell, according to court records. The committee did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Friday night.

