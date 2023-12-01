Five charged after delivery driver kidnapped in New York, body buried in N.H. forest

The men are charged in federal court in New York with kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, and conspiracy to distribute ketamine in connection with the abduction of Peng Cheng Li, who was kidnapped on July 19 in Queens and whose body was discovered July 25 in the White Mountain National Forest in the Twin Mountain, N.H., area.

Five Queens, N.Y., men are facing federal charges stemming from the abduction and death of a restaurant worker who was kidnapped there in July and held for ransom before he died and his body was found buried in a wooded area in New Hampshire, according to authorities.

Advertisement

Li was working as a delivery driver at a restaurant in Flushing, Queens, around 1 a.m. on July 19 when the defendants allegedly used a cellphone app to place an order to lure him to the area of Colden Street and Kissena Park in Queens, according to authorities.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Li was abducted and assaulted, with surveillance video shortly before 2 a.m. allegedly showing the defendants getting in and out of the black Infiniti that he had been driving.

“The individuals appear to strike blows in the back seat of the Black Infiniti,” said a law enforcement complaint filed in the case, adding that the abductors drove Li through “various boroughs in New York City, through Westchester County, and eventually, to New Hampshire, where they buried the Victim’s body in a forest.”

An indictment filed in the case on Nov. 21 said Li was held “for ransom” prior to his death, but the filing didn’t specify from whom his captors demanded payment, or how much they had sought.

Police found Li’s naked body in a shallow grave in the White Mountains, and he had suffered a skull fracture among other injuries, court papers said.

One of the defendants, Donxing Zheng, 28, was arrested July 31 and is currently being held without bail, according to prosecutors and legal filings. The complaint said he’d been scheduled to “board a flight for China” on July 22 from New York; it wasn’t immediately clear if he made that trip.

Advertisement

Four other defendants were arrested Wednesday, prosecutors said. They were identified as Wangchao He, 29, Jiangnan Lin, 22, Dong Liu, 35, and Sui Zhang, 22, all of Queens. They entered not guilty pleas Wednesday and were ordered held without bail, records show.

Attorneys for the five defendants didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

The suspects each face a maximum penalty of death or life in prison if convicted on the federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors have not indicated whether they plan to seek the death penalty.

“As alleged, these five defendants lured Peng Cheng Li to a location with the intent to hold him for ransom, assaulting him and transporting him to the resulting of his death,” said Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement Wednesday. “Today’s arrest is a testament to my Office’s dedication to protecting the safety and security of our citizens and pursuing those who dare violate that to justice.”

His words were echoed in the statement by NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban and James Smith, the FBI’s assistant director in charge of the New York field office.

“As demonstrated by this case, the dangerous combination of illicit drugs and brutal violence will never be tolerated in New York City,” Caban said. “Today’s charges are the next step in our journey toward justice for Mr. Li. The tireless work of NYPD investigators, FBI agents, and prosecutors from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District will ensure that all involved in these grievous crimes are held accountable for their despicable acts.”

Advertisement

Smith said the case serves as a warning to anyone contemplating using violent force to obtain money.

“These five defendants deprived the victim Peng Cheng Li of his freedom and ultimately his life when they allegedly kidnapped, assaulted, and murdered him in a failed attempt to collect a payment,” Smith said. “The FBI will be sure that anyone attempting to use violence to make money will be brought to justice.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.