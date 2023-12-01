‘Brain Care Score’ aims to empower patients to prevent strokes and dementia

And the treatment? It’s in your hands. The score offers lots of options, all things that you can change. For example, if you lower your blood pressure, you can add three points. Likewise if you quit smoking. The closer you get to the highest possible score of 21, the better care you’re taking of your brain.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital say they can offer both those things — but neither involves lab work or medication. Instead, their “test” is a “Brain Care Score” that enables you to calculate your odds by looking at certain aspects of your physical health, lifestyle, and social life.

Imagine you could take a test that would reveal your chances of having a stroke or developing dementia. And imagine, once you got the results, you had a way to reduce that risk.

Advertisement

A study published Friday found that a large group of people with high Brain Care Scores — who did such things as exercise regularly, eat fruits and vegetables, and maintain friendships — were significantly less likely to suffer a stroke or develop dementia. The researchers say the finding validates their score.

“It shows for the first time there is a link between a higher score and lower risk of dementia and stroke,” said Dr. Jonathan Rosand, co-founder of the McCance Center for Brain Health and chair of neurology at Mass. General.

“Age-related brain diseases – dementia, stroke and age-related depression – are a slow-moving pandemic as the population of this country ages, as the world ages,” Rosand said. “What we wanted to do was come up with a way to put knowledge in the hands of patients, that they could use, that would be theirs.”

Dr. Daniel Z. Press, chief of the division of cognitive neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, who was not involved with the study, called the Brain Care Score helpful. “There’s a vast opportunity for people to improve their brain health by using scales like this, and interventions that they do on their own,” Press said.

Advertisement

The research team, which included scientists in the United States, Canada and Europe, delved into the United Kingdom Biobank, an ongoing study that tracks the health of more than 500,000 people in the UK ages 40 to 69. When people enrolled in the biobank between 2006 and 2010, they filled out lengthy questionnaires that included most of the components of the Brain Care Score.

Researchers then checked to see what had happened to 400,000 of the biobank participants years later, a median of twelve and a half years after enrollment. More than 5,000 were diagnosed with dementia and more than 7,000 had suffered a stroke.

According to their report, published in Frontiers in Neurology, among people who were younger than 50 when they enrolled, a five-point higher score was associated with a 59 percent lower risk of dementia and a 48 percent lower risk of stroke. Among those ages 50 to 59, a five-point difference led to a 32 percent lower risk of dementia and a 52 percent lower risk of stroke. And for those 60 and older, the figure was 8 percent lower for dementia and 33 percent lower for stroke.

The stronger results for preventing stroke may reflect variability in the diagnosis of dementia, Rosand said. But, in any case, it’s immaterial. “The study isn’t designed to yield that kind of detail,” he said. “It’s only designed to engage patients in their own brain care so that patients themselves become the actors in this pandemic.”

Advertisement

The Brain Care Score was developed by Mass. General’s McCance Center for Brain Health, which is working to deploy the wealth of knowledge about how to prevent brain diseases, including stroke, dementia, and age-related depression. “We launched it to achieve for common diseases of the brain what is currently being achieved for heart disease,” Rosand said. “We want to see a 10 percent reduction in dementia in 10 years.”

The score is based on years of research into prevention. “There’s no radical knowledge in the Brain Care Score,” Rosand said. “All the items are well established as modifiable risk factors for stroke and dementia.”

They’re also the same risk factors that promote cancer and heart disease, he noted.

Rosand suggests that patients use the scorecard as a menu. Choose which item to tackle first. “Experience the success and take on something else,” he said. Strive to get to 21, but remember, he said, “There’s no perfection here. There’s no failure. You take the knowledge and do the best you can.”

The team is developing a new version of the score that won’t require patients to consult their medical records to find out things like their blood sugar and cholesterol levels. They’re also looking to eliminate stigma, such as in the question about body-mass index, and to recognize that “not all of us can get our stress down to a manageable level,” Rosand said.

Advertisement

“We want to decrease the barriers to patients engaging with their own brain care,” Rosand said.

Press, the Beth Israel Deaconess neurologist, noted that another score already exists, known as CAIDE, which overlaps with some of the items in the Brain Care Score. But the Mass. General score is helpful because it includes other elements, he said. “There’s been a lot of work since the CAIDE score came out to suggest that things like diet and even social connectivity are more important than we realized,” Press said. “The other thing I like, it gives a lot of actionable suggestions for patients. Here are things you can actually do. You can’t change your genes but you can change your diet, you can emphasize social activity.”

















Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.