Cambridge woman identified as Central Square murder victim

A 27-year-old Cambridge woman was identified Thursday as the person killed during a double shooting in Central Square in Cambridge last week.

Danasia Greene was with a Boston man when they were both shot near 10 Magazine St. around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office and Cambridge police.

Greene and the man were both rushed to a Boston hospital where Greene was pronounced dead. The 26-year-old Boston man was wounded but has since been released from hospital care, officials said.