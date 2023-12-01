City of Boston, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association reach tentative contract agreement

After months of loggerheads, the city of Boston reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest police union Friday, according to a joint statement from Mayor Michelle Wu and the head of the labor group.

“This tentative agreement reflects our shared focus on ensuring safety across every neighborhood through community policing and providing necessary resources for the health and well-being of officers and their families,” read the statement from Wu and Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone. “We are especially grateful to all the Boston Police officers who serve our city day and night with professionalism and dedication.”

The proposed deal is for a 5-year collective bargaining agreement. Other details about the pact were not released Friday. The agreement now heads to the union’s membership for ratification. If the membership approves it, the city council will then vote on it. A simple majority of the 13-member council would need to approve the agreement for it to be adopted.