City of Boston, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association reach tentative contract agreement

After months of loggerheads, the city of Boston reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest police union Friday, according to a joint statement from Mayor Michelle Wu and the head of the labor group.
“This tentative agreement reflects our shared focus on ensuring safety across every neighborhood through community policing and providing necessary resources for the health and well-being of officers and their families,” read the statement from Wu and Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association President Larry Calderone. “We are especially grateful to all the Boston Police officers who serve our city day and night with professionalism and dedication.”
The proposed deal is for a 5-year collective bargaining agreement. Other details about the pact were not released Friday. The agreement now heads to the union’s membership for ratification. If the membership approves it, the city council will then vote on it. A simple majority of the 13-member council would need to approve the agreement for it to be adopted.
It’s unclear whether Wu has secured any major reforms under the tentative agreement. Wu, a progressive Democrat from Roslindale, was swept into office in 2021 promising to do what no Boston mayor has done in decades: force major reforms upon the change-resistant, scandal-scarred Boston Police Department, and make them last by negotiating sweeping change into new police union contracts.
Advertisement
Wu has said the city won’t sign a contract that doesn’t include “significant reform.” The Wu administration and the union, which has about 1,600 members, had been in arbitration over the contract.
Earlier this year, Lou Mandarini, who is the mayor’s senior adviser for labor policy, said the Wu administration wants to overhaul the disciplinary system, which at times has seen officers rehired after being fired for allegations of egregious misconduct. He said it also wants to change injury leave to ensure officers who are out can return to work faster; alter the system of police details, where officers work extra hours for an array of assignments, including on construction sites and for utility work; reduce union release times, where labor representatives are paid by the city when attending union meetings, hearings, and events; and centralize the department’s booking operations under one division.
Advertisement
This developing story will be updated.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.