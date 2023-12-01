Connecticut man flown to hospital after rollover crash on I-495 in Haverhill

A New Britain, Conn. man was flown to a nearby hospital after his car rolled over onto its roof in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Haverhill on Friday, State Police said.
The man, 62, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital “due to the severity” of his injuries, Trooper James D. DeAngelis said in an email.
The man’s condition was not known late Friday night.
State Police responded to the crash around 3 p.m., where a 2017 Honda CRV had rolled onto its roof while traveling southbound in the area of Exit 107, DeAngelis said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.