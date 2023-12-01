Family of 14-year-old girl who says she found hidden phone in restroom on Boston flight sues American Airlines

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in North Carolina Friday, the family reported that the girl’s academic performance has declined, that she suffers from symptoms of post-traumatic systems disorder, and is now so distrustful of others that she carries a “self-defense ring with a small blade inside of it” when jogging.

A North Carolina family is suing American Airlines, asserting the company is liable for the actions of a male flight attendant who allegedly secretly filmed their 14-year-old daughter using a restroom on a flight to Boston in September.

The family of a teenage girl says their daughter found a smartphone affixed to the toilet seat with its camera facing out in the bathroom of an American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Boston on Sept. 2, 2023.

“The incident [the girl] experienced on her American Airlines flight has left her deeply scarred,” according to the lawsuit filed by San Francisco-based Lewis & Llewellyn LLP.

The girl is identified as Jane Doe.

The lawsuit said the name of the male flight attendant was not known to them.

In a statement, American Airlines said it is cooperating with law enforcement, and that the male flight attendant has been “withheld from service” and hasn’t worked since the incident.

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,’ the airline said in a statement e-mailed to the Globe Friday.

On Sept. 2, the family was on Flight 1441 from Charlotte, NC, to Boston to visit their son who attends an unidentified college in Boston. During the flight, the girl went to use a bathroom in the rear of the aircraft in the economy section, but they were both occupied, according to the lawsuit.

A male attendant approached and told her she could use the bathroom in the first-class section, which was also occupied at the time, the lawsuit alleges. The male attendant escorted her to the front of the aircraft and the now-unoccupied bathroom, the lawsuit alleges.

“The flight attendant, however, told [the girl] that he needed to quickly go into the bathroom first, to wash his hands, because he said the flight crew was about to circulate the plane to pick up trash,” according to the lawsuit. “This explanation seemed peculiar to [the girl] given that it made more sense for him to wash hands after collecting trash.’'

According to the lawsuit, the male attendant was in the bathroom with the door shut for about a minute and emerged, telling the girl the toilet seat was broken. She entered and noticed the toilet seat lid was raised with red tape with a handwritten note in black that read “seat broken,’' the lawsuit alleges.

As she flushed the toilet, “she got a better look at the tape on the toilet seat and saw that, hidden underneath the tape, was a mobile phone. The camera lens of the phone and the camera flash were both visible below the bottom of the tape. The camera flash was on,” the lawsuit alleges.

Although “shocked and scared,” the girl used her own cellphone to take a photograph of the seat. The girl exited and found the male attendant standing outside. He entered and shut the door while the girl returned to the seat in the rear of the aircraft, according to the lawsuit.

The girl shared the photograph and her concern that she was secretly filmed, violating her privacy. The girl’s mother rushed into the first class section and warned another passenger not to use the toilet. That passenger checked and saw that nothing was taped to the toilet seat, according to the lawsuit.

The mother told a female flight attendant what had transpired, and she said she would alert the pilot. Meanwhile, the girl’s father noticed the flight crew, including the male attendant, gathered in the rear of the aircraft.

“What the hell just happened in the first-class bathroom with my daughter?” the father demanded. “Look at this picture. Someone was filming my daughter in the first-class bathroom.”

According to the lawsuit, the father and the male attendant had the following exchange.

“You told her to go in there,’' he reportedly told the male attendant. “I want to see your phone.”

According to the lawsuit, the male attendant responded by allegedly saying, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to do with this.”

“Show me your phone,’ the father demanded.

The male attendant went to the front of the aircraft where he was allegedly seen “tapping furiously on his phone,” according to the lawsuit. The male attendant “grudgingly” let the father see the phone, but no images of his daughter were visible to him during his brief review, the lawsuit alleges.

The flight continued for another hour, and other flight attendants apologized for what happened to the girl, the lawsuit alleges. The male attendant had the phone in his possession during that time, according to the suit.

When the plane landed, the family was escorted off the aircraft before other passengers — and so was the male attendant, the lawsuit said. The family was met by Massachusetts State Police troopers and the girl later confirmed that a cellphone police showed her looked like the one taped to the bathroom seat.

An FBI agent later spoke with the family and told them the male attendant was not arrested when the plane arrived in Boston, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks for damages that will be determined through a trial.

























John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.