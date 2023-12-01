Maine teen who allegedly shot woman in Saco arrested in NY, authorities say

An 18-year-old woman from Maine was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday for allegedly shooting another woman in Saco earlier in the week, State Police said.

Ariana Tito, of Biddeford, was arrested for attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after law enforcement officials searched for her throughout the week, Maine State Police said in a statement.

Tito allegedly shot 32-year-old Kayla Grant, of Saco, on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. on Temple Street, State Police said.