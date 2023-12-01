Maine teen who allegedly shot woman in Saco arrested in NY, authorities say

An 18-year-old woman from Maine was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday for allegedly shooting another woman in Saco earlier in the week, State Police said.
Ariana Tito, of Biddeford, was arrested for attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault after law enforcement officials searched for her throughout the week, Maine State Police said in a statement.
Tito allegedly shot 32-year-old Kayla Grant, of Saco, on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. on Temple Street, State Police said.
Grant was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, the statement said.
After her arrest, Tito was taken to Rikers Island. She will make her initial court appearance in Brooklyn, where extradition to Maine will be determined, State Police said.
Detectives from the Maine State Police, Saco Police Department, Biddeford Police Department, Old Orchard Police Department, New York City Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, and FBI worked to locate Tito.
