Man arrested after crashing allegedly stolen van at Canton ski area

Steven Ford, 49, of Hull, was found hiding inside the rental office at Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton following the episode that started shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, Quincy police said in a statement.

A man allegedly driving a stolen van who led police on a wild chase from Quincy to Canton, striking multiple vehicles before crashing at a ski area, is facing multiple charges, according to Quincy police.

He was arrested and taken to Milton Hospital for evaluation. He was due to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on multiple motor vehicle charges, including receiving a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for a police officer, as well as an outstanding warrant, police said.

Information about the outcome of the arraignment was not immediately available Friday evening.

The pursuit began shortly after an undercover Quincy police officer checked the registration of a white Chevrolet work van traveling in the area of School and Franklin streets, according to the statement.

The check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Brockton on Wednesday.

As police attempted to stop the van, Ford allegedly attempted to flee, crashing into two police cruisers and a third vehicle, the statement said.

The vehicle allegedly struck a fourth vehicle while entering Interstate 93 south, traveling in the breakdown lane before entering onto Route 28 in Milton, according to police.

State troopers found the van crashed into the parking lot at 4001 Washington St. in Canton, where Ford was arrested, police said.

No further information was available.









Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.