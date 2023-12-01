Mass. Democrats again fail to pass $2.8 billion spending bill amid impasse with GOP

How they intend to break the impasse is unclear. In an informal session such as the one planned for Saturday — typically a sparsely attended gathering in which roll calls are not permitted — a single objection can stall legislation. Democratic leaders so far have given no indication they intend to call lawmakers back for a formal session to muscle the bill through.

Shortly after the chamber returned from an hours-long recess, House Republicans used the same procedural move they used Thursday to halt Friday’s informal session, forcing Democrats to gavel out and schedule a rare Saturday informal session.

For the second time in as many days, Democratic leaders on Friday failed to pass a deal on a nearly $3 billion spending bill in the Massachusetts House, continuing a standoff with the small GOP caucus over funding for the state’s struggling emergency shelter system.

The state Senate, which must pass the bill should it clear the House, scheduled its next informal session for Monday.

As they did Thursday, Republicans stymied Democrats by doubting the presence of a quorum, a procedural move in which they pointed out there were not enough of the chamber’s 159 representatives present for a vote, which brought the session to a halt.

House Minority Bradley H. Jones said earlier Friday that Republicans would again block the bill if Democrats tried to move it through the informal session. The North Reading Republican criticized Democratic leaders for not reaching an agreement earlier, and for being unwilling to call a formal session, like Republicans have demanded.

The House’s 24-member GOP caucus oppose the $250 million included in the measure to fund the state’s strained emergency shelter system without adding measures to stem the flow of migrants into the system. The House last month rejected a Republican-backed amendment that would have barred those who have lived in the state for less than a year from being housed in the family emergency shelter system.

“They wanted to play this game that they’re playing right now,” Jones said of Democrats. “My caucus continues to have a concern over the migrant issue. We’re spending $250-plus million, on top of what’s already been appropriated, and every single indication is that the governor of the commonwealth is going to file a new request either at the end of this year or in January looking for additional resources to deal with that issue.”

A spokesperson for House Speaker Ron Mariano declined to comment Friday, referring back to a statement the Quincy Democrat released Thursday accusing House Republicans of “obstructionism.” Mariano and his budget chief, Aaron Michlewitz, could be seen milling in the House chamber after the session closed, but they walked through a door that connects directly to Mariano’s office without addressing a group of reporters waiting outside the chamber.

House and Senate leaders on Thursday unveiled an overdue agreement on a $2.8 billion spending bill following weeks of closed-door talks.

The package would pour $250 million into the struggling emergency shelter system, mandate the state create overflow sites for families with nowhere else to go, and release nearly $400 million to fund raises included in union contracts covering tens of thousands of state employees, some of which were agreed to months ago.

Pressure had been mounting for weeks on lawmakers to act. Without a deal, the state has also been unable to tie up the loose ends on the fiscal year that ended June 30 — a commonplace, and legally required, maneuver that lawmakers have increasingly delayed.

But the agreement came more than two weeks after lawmakers already closed out formal sessions for the year, raising the possibility of running into the very procedural obstacle they face now.

How long Republicans could continue to delay the bill’s passage is unclear. Given the state still needs to wrap up its finances from the last fiscal year, Jones said Friday he’s cognizant there’s a “the fine point of, as I billed it, responsible opposition versus irresponsible obstructionism.”

“I don’t know that we’re at that point yet,” he said. “I’m sure the speaker would say we’re past that point.”

A key provision of the agreement would require Governor Maura Healey to use up to $50 million of the shelter system’s $250 million allotment to create overflow shelters for homeless families.

It also would require Healey to open overflow sites by Dec. 31, and keep them “operational” until the end of the fiscal year. Lawmakers included the provision after agreeing to remove language that would have revoked the 7,500-family limit Healey set on the program if the sites weren’t up and running.

House lawmakers had created the requirement after the Healey administration started to limit the number of families allowed into the shelter system in early November, forcing some to a newly created wait-list.

The compromise bill stipulates that none of the remaining shelter funds included in the bill can be spent “until said site is secured and operational.” But it’s possible that the mandate may already be satisfied. State officials last week converted conference rooms in the state transportation building in Boston into a congregate shelter site, setting up green cots and pop-up playpens to accommodate up to 25 families.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.