Meteorological winter arrives with rain but mild temperatures

A frontal system will bring a period of showers late Friday afternoon into the first half of the evening. It doesn’t look like we will see a lot of rain. Most areas will get a few hundreds of an inch up to maybe a quarter of an inch of rainfall.

Meteorological winter arrived on a mild note Friday morning, with temperatures for the first day of December slightly above average. I’ll talk more about the meteorological season ahead, but first let’s take a look at the weekend weather.

Once this wet weather moves out, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday. I don’t expect any rainfall, although the day will be a bit gloomy at times with the cloud cover. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s, so be sure to enjoy the outdoors before Sunday.

Advertisement

That’s when another weather system approaches. This one has a little more juice with it, meaning we will see a steadier period of rain from mid to late morning and into the evening hours. The rain should taper off by Monday morning with clouds yielding perhaps some sunshine. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees by Tuesday and then turn seasonally chilly yet dry for the middle of the week.

Rainfall returns Sunday morning and continues into the evening. WeatherBELL

Dec. 1 marks the first day of meteorological or climatological winter. This is the coldest 90 days and is about three weeks earlier than the astronomical seasons, which are calculated based on the position of the sun. There is also solar winter, which runs from Nov. 5 to early February and marks the three months of the least amount of light.

Meteorological winter began Friday across the Northern Hemisphere. NOAA

The Boston area receives most of its snow during the next three months, with on average 38 inches falling by March 1. That’s not to say that March can’t be quite snowy -- the snow just tends to melt much quicker by then when storms do occur.

Advertisement

Snowfall averages under 40 inches for December to February, but in actuality is highly variable. NOAA

Temperatures will continue plummeting, making January the average coldest month for the region. The trend over the past 30 years has been for less cold overall, but we can still experience sharp outbreaks of Arctic air even in a warming climate. For example, last February recorded the coldest temperature since 1957. This year’s cold damaged the peach crop and many of the other early blooming plants that failed to blossom this year.

One of the coldest mornings in over half a century occurred this past February. NOAA

We can’t know exactly what the next three months will bring weather-wise. Although we most assuredly will see cold and snow, one positive note is that this El Nino period -- expected to last through spring -- tends to tip the average to the warmer side.

No Arctic air is in sight into the second week of December this year. NOAA



