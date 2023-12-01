N.H. man arrested for allegedly killing his mother at Goffstown home

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother at their home in Goffstown, N.H., before knifing himself, was arrested Friday on a murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said
Thomas Humphrey, 47, is facing a charge of second degree murder for the death of his mother, 70-year-old mother, Linda Tufts, prosecutors said in a statement.
An arraignment will be scheduled for Monday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, the statement said.
On Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m., officers found Tufts, stabbed multiple times in the single-family home she shared with Humphrey, Formella’s office said.
Officers found Humphrey in the home with self-inflicted knife wounds.
He was hospitalized for treatment.
