N.H. man arrested for allegedly killing his mother at Goffstown home

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated December 1, 2023, 56 minutes ago

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother at their home in Goffstown, N.H., before knifing himself, was arrested Friday on a murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said

Thomas Humphrey, 47, is facing a charge of second degree murder for the death of his mother, 70-year-old mother, Linda Tufts, prosecutors said in a statement.

An arraignment will be scheduled for Monday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, the statement said.

On Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m., officers found Tufts, stabbed multiple times in the single-family home she shared with Humphrey, Formella’s office said.

Officers found Humphrey in the home with self-inflicted knife wounds.

He was hospitalized for treatment.



Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.

