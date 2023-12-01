N.H. man arrested for allegedly killing his mother at Goffstown home

Thomas Humphrey, 47, is facing a charge of second degree murder for the death of his mother, 70-year-old mother, Linda Tufts, prosecutors said in a statement.

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his mother at their home in Goffstown, N.H., before knifing himself, was arrested Friday on a murder charge, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said

An arraignment will be scheduled for Monday at the Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, the statement said.

On Tuesday shortly after 2 p.m., officers found Tufts, stabbed multiple times in the single-family home she shared with Humphrey, Formella’s office said.

Officers found Humphrey in the home with self-inflicted knife wounds.

He was hospitalized for treatment.









