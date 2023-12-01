🏀 The perfect way to pay tribute to Bill Reynolds

Executive director Dan McConaghy and Larry Lepore, the general manager for the Amica Mutual Pavilion and Rhode Island Convention Center, confirmed this week that they will ask the General Assembly in 2024 to name the media room at the AMP after Reynolds.

Leaders at the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority have come up with a fantastic way to pay tribute to legendary Providence Journal sports columnist Bill Reynolds, who died over the summer at the age of 78.

It’s perfect timing for the plan to be unveiled because the Providence College and University of Rhode Island men’s basketball teams renew their rivalry tomorrow at The AMP at 7:30 p.m. The game will be aired on FS1.

Reynolds, a New York Times bestselling author, was among the most the insightful basketball writers in the country, and he had quite a jumpshot as well. He scored 909 career points when he starred at Brown.

”He was the man we all envied, because, unlike the rest of us, he could really play,” retired Globe columnist Bob Ryan tweeted in July.

You might be wondering why McConaghy and Lepore can’t just formally name the media room after Reynolds at halftime of tomorrow night’s game. The heavily lubricated crowd would go positively wild.

Well, Bunky, it turns out that any naming proposals of state-owned properties – even the rooms inside those buildings – require House and Senate approval.

For what it’s worth: I checked with House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio this week, and they issued a joint statement of support for the proposal.

”We support honoring the late Bill Reynolds, a nationally revered sports writer for the Providence Journal, in such a fitting manner,” they said. “Bill wrote about college basketball from that media room in an unparalleled manner for several decades and he is richly deserving of this tribute.”

