PLAY IT AGAIN

The toys that Jackson wants are the same ones his father wanted when he was a boy, said Nikki — retro classics such as Tonka trucks and Lincoln Logs. For Christmas, he’s hoping to get a wooden train table.

Jackson and his mother, Nikki, of Billerica, were visiting Camp , a “family experience” toy store that opened in the Burlington Mall in 2020. The four-year-old national company, which has nine retail locations from New York City and Dallas to Los Angeles, is known for its “secret” back rooms, immersive activities, and classic cars parked inside.

Three-year-old Jackson Paquette was doing the driving. The car was a tiny 1960s-vintage Mini Cooper, so he could reach the steering wheel by perching on the edge of the right-hand driver’s seat.

Advertisement

Retailers around Boston say that nostalgic toys are renewing common ground for parents and their young children. Toy store owners and managers cited a few reasons for the trend, including the need for an antidote to our ubiquitous computers and cellphones and the lingering effects of the pandemic, which reintroduced families to the slower pastimes of board games, puzzles, and open-ended building toys.

“I’m feeling a huge return to the classics,” said Arby Baldwin, manager of Henry Bear’s Park in the Tannery Marketplace in Newburyport. The store previously operated as the independent Eureka! toy store until 2018, when the Boston-based Henry Bear acquired it from founder Nancy Streeter, who wanted to retire.

The family-owned Henry Bear’s Park, which launched in 1976 with its flagship store in Cambridge, has expanded in recent years to include nine stores — from Newburyport to Providence — and an online portal that launched just in time for the company to weather the COVID shutdown.

Bags with classic smiley faces alongside bags with a modern TikTok-inspired phrase at Henry Bear’s Park in Newton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Baldwin said his store has been selling plenty of old-fashioned board games — Sorry, Trouble, Candy Land. A father of three and a self-professed “big kid” himself, he was assembling a Hot Wheels track on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The display was inspired, he said, by watching a boy play with a scale model car in the store.

Advertisement

“He was having way too much fun rolling the car around, and I said, ‘I want that feeling back,’” he said.

Streeter, who died in April, often encouraged her staff to explore the toys themselves. It’s a tradition the new owners have maintained, Baldwin said. His employees have built a full chess set from Plus-Plus bricks, an open-ended construction toy, as well as a set of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” characters based on the wildly popular video game franchise.

Are Plus-Plus sets a runaway hit? Baldwin asked before answering his own question: “No. Have we made it popular in Newburyport? Yes!”

He excused himself to greet a new grandmother, who was looking for help finding an appropriate toy for a 1-year-old.

Something “not too plastic-y,” the customer stipulated.

At the Newton location of Henry Bear’s Park, manager Will Regan is the proud father of a six-month-old boy. His store carries several early-development products made by Fat Brain. That company makes two of his son’s favorite toys.

“He’s my little product tester,” Regan said.

The Newton store has been doing brisk business with Pokemon products, which have been resurgent since the franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. They’ve also been selling a lot of Stinky Stickers, the collectible scratch ‘n’ sniff stickers that were first popular in the 1970s.

Advertisement

Some of their fastest-selling products of late have been building sets created by Spin-Gineer, which lets kids safely weld plastic parts using friction. It is, Regan explained, “a modern take on an Erector set.”

According to the trendspotters at Exploding Topics, the return to classic toys has been one of the top recent developments in the $29-billion-a-year toy industry. Not surprisingly, movie and TV franchise tie-ins top their list: This, after all, was the year of the “Barbie” movie.

But some industry events — perhaps chief among them the bankruptcy and reconfiguration of onetime giant Toys”R”Us — have sparked a return to independent aesthetics similar to recent changes in the bookselling industry. Toys“R”Us recently partnered with Macy’s; as of last year, it has established a presence in over 400 stores.

Jamel Clemons is the recently hired floor manager at the Camp store in Burlington. Thirty-five years old, he’s loving the job.

He gets to “be a kid every day,” he said. “There’s good energy here all day.” The store’s emphasis on family activities — interactive storytelling, a dance floor, those vintage cars — has served it well so far, he said.

“I believe in the next five years we’ll be the new Toys”R”Us.’”

A Bluetooth speaker toy has a retro look as an old radio. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Clemons wanted to show a visitor the new Stretch Armstrong toy — Hasbro’s revival of the original rubber action figure from the 1970s — but it was temporarily sold out. He grew up with Buzz Lightyear, the Teenage Ninja Turtles, and his beloved Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling action figure.

Advertisement

“I was an only child,” he explained with a laugh. “What didn’t I have?”

In Canton, Maryann LeClerc manages the Village Toy Shop, which has been in business for more than 20 years. The store specializes in educational toys — “a lot of imagination and sensory toys, things that focus on fine motor skills.

“The kids keep you young and keep a smile on your face,” she said. “Natural serotonin.”

The Canton shop also carries plenty of retro toys and perennial favorites — pick-up sticks, Rubik’s Cubes, a full line of throwback products from North Andover-based Schylling. What they don’t stock, LeClerc said, are “any electronics, or the hot item that would be at Walmart.”

When customers come in looking for those things, she’ll dutifully direct them to the big-box stores or the online retailers. For some of them, she said, that’s a disappointment. They’d rather buy from a mom-and-pop shop.

LeClerc recently spoke with a customer who said he once worked at Magic Beans, the local toy and baby gear chain that recently announced the closing of its final storefront in Wellesley. He was sorry to hear the news, and wanted to stop by a toy store.

For the nostalgia.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.