Share your thoughts on this story: Crackdown

In the days after the murder, the good people of Massachusetts thought they saw the shooter everywhere.

The Boston police broadcast his description far and wide: Black, male, 5′10″, 150 to 160 pounds, thin build, shaggy facial hair. And the community responded, calling in tip after tip to the dedicated hot line.

There he was, at the mall in blue Nikes; there he was, selling newspapers in Cambridge; there he was, walking through the leafy suburb of Canton with a limp. He looked “hinky,” he smelled like urine, he was almost 7 feet tall, he wore a black tweed coat. It was as if people could conjure him up by looking into a mirror and calling his name three times.