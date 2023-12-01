Share your thoughts on this story: Crackdown

In the days after the murder, the good people of Massachusetts thought they saw the shooter everywhere.
The Boston police broadcast his description far and wide: Black, male, 5′10″, 150 to 160 pounds, thin build, shaggy facial hair. And the community responded, calling in tip after tip to the dedicated hot line.
There he was, at the mall in blue Nikes; there he was, selling newspapers in Cambridge; there he was, walking through the leafy suburb of Canton with a limp. He looked “hinky,” he smelled like urine, he was almost 7 feet tall, he wore a black tweed coat. It was as if people could conjure him up by looking into a mirror and calling his name three times.
The police chased every single one of these leads. Hundreds of them. They came up empty-handed, again and again.
Until Oct. 28, 1989 — five days into the biggest manhunt the city of Boston had ever seen, five days of searching for the shooter who murdered Carol Stuart and her baby and grievously wounded her husband, Chuck. Five days of citywide panic. And now, finally, a tip:
Word on the street was, the shooter was a guy named Albie.
This story had been circulating among Mission Hill’s drug users, and finally, somebody had flagged down an officer to pass it along.