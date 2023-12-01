Share your thoughts on this story: The doubt

Chuck Stuart climbed into the barber’s chair and sat quietly looking at his reflection in the mirror. Hairstylist Will Zecco met his eyes in the glass.

“Chuck, I just — just let me say this,” Will recalls saying, stammering at the inadequacy of the words. “I am so, so sorry for your loss.”

Chuck gazed back, unblinking, Will remembered. The 29-year-old had just gotten out of the hospital that day, Dec. 5, 1989 — six weeks after his 911 call reporting that a gunman had jumped into his car and shot him, and his wife, Carol, as they drove home from a birthing class.