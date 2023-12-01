Share your thoughts on this story: Legacy

Her Mission Hill apartment was dark and cool and still – a sharp contrast from the sweltering concrete patio where she liked to sit on a milk crate and chat with her neighbors. People called her Channel One, because she knew all the good gossip.

She thought this conversation might hurt, but she also knew it had to be done. So, she stepped back from the door and gestured – come inside – and two Globe reporters stepped across 33 years of silence and into her kitchen.

Advertisement

They settled at the kitchen table, and before anyone asked a single question, Willie Bennett’s younger sister started to talk.

“Nobody ever heard my story,” Veda began, and she slipped back into the fall of 1989, a time that Veda never really left. The Stuart case sucked her in and never let her go, like a planet forever orbiting the sun.

“For people to say it’s over with, it’s over with? It’s never gonna be over with for Veda Bennett,” she said, sitting underneath pictures of Willie and her dead mother and the old Mission Hill apartment where they were all living together when the police barged in and tore everything apart.

“It’s never over. It’s never gonna be over. It’s never gonna be over.”

Read the full story.