Share your thoughts on this story: The lies

Chuck Stuart stopped his car on the lower deck of the Tobin Bridge a little before 7 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4, 1990.

He sat there for a few minutes with his parking lights on. Rush-hour traffic was just starting to pick up on the bridge, a key link to the city from the northern suburbs. Soon, it would be bumper to bumper the whole length of the long steel arc. But not yet. It was still quiet enough that he could have heard the whoosh of wind from each car that passed him.

A woman driving by applying her makeup caught a glimpse of Chuck’s reflection in her compact mirror. Not enough to make out his expression — just a flash of his pale face in the dark.