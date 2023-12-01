Share your thoughts on this story: The lies

Chuck Stuart stopped his car on the lower deck of the Tobin Bridge a little before 7 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 4, 1990.
He sat there for a few minutes with his parking lights on. Rush-hour traffic was just starting to pick up on the bridge, a key link to the city from the northern suburbs. Soon, it would be bumper to bumper the whole length of the long steel arc. But not yet. It was still quiet enough that he could have heard the whoosh of wind from each car that passed him.
A woman driving by applying her makeup caught a glimpse of Chuck’s reflection in her compact mirror. Not enough to make out his expression — just a flash of his pale face in the dark.
As the streaks of gray light crept into the freezing sky, Chuck stepped out of his car onto the bridge. He left a handwritten note on the front seat, and he didn’t bother to close his door.
A businessman spotted Chuck as he walked to the edge, and climbed up and over the green railing. Later, when the police would push the businessman to remember, he’d be able to summon only the barest details: the man was white, medium-build; dark jacket or vest. He described him mostly in terms of what he didn’t see. Not blond; not short; no hat.
Chuck stood there on the wrong side of the railing for a second, peering down into the Mystic River.
Nobody called the police about the man on the bridge. They saw him, but they didn’t ask themselves what on earth he was doing. They didn’t look.
Just like the police, the media, and the city hadn’t really looked for the last two and a half months.
