Share your thoughts on this story: Manhunt

Homicide Detective Robert Ahearn chugged bitter coffee out of a paper cup and squinted down at the police reports spread across his desk. Something about this case was bothering him.

It was Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1989, the morning after a seven months pregnant woman and her husband were shot after leaving a birthing class at a renowned Boston hospital. Now, Carol Stuart was dead. Doctors had managed to save Chuck, who was shot in the gut. Their baby, Christopher, had been born by caesarean section and was barely hanging on.

Ahearn and his partner, Robert Tinlin — “the two Bobbies” — had been up almost all night. First, at the crime scene in Mission Hill, where paramedics found Chuck and Carol Stuart in their blue Toyota Cressida. Then, at the district police station where the mayor went on TV to announce he was ordering every detective in the department to work the case.