Share your thoughts on this story: Manhunt

Homicide Detective Robert Ahearn chugged bitter coffee out of a paper cup and squinted down at the police reports spread across his desk. Something about this case was bothering him.
It was Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1989, the morning after a seven months pregnant woman and her husband were shot after leaving a birthing class at a renowned Boston hospital. Now, Carol Stuart was dead. Doctors had managed to save Chuck, who was shot in the gut. Their baby, Christopher, had been born by caesarean section and was barely hanging on.
Ahearn and his partner, Robert Tinlin — “the two Bobbies” — had been up almost all night. First, at the crime scene in Mission Hill, where paramedics found Chuck and Carol Stuart in their blue Toyota Cressida. Then, at the district police station where the mayor went on TV to announce he was ordering every detective in the department to work the case.
That, right there, was part of what was bothering Ahearn: the publicity, the pressure. He could practically feel the mayor’s hot breath on the back of his neck.
Advertisement
This wasn’t just a homicide investigation, this was a task force. There was a hot line. Hundreds of cops and dozens of reporters were crawling all over Mission Hill, undoubtedly tromping on evidence and hassling witnesses.
Chuck had only managed to give the barest description of the shooter before he was rushed into surgery — Black male, late 20s or early 30s, wearing a black track suit with red stripes. Those few, simple details cascaded across the news, reaching as far away as France. And now, the phones in the Boston homicide department were ringing off the hook with reports of suspicious Black men in liquor stores, in gardens, looking in car windows, and running down the middle of the street.
Advertisement
It was a goddamn headache.