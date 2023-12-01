Share your thoughts on this story: The truth

Jack had watched Carol Stuart’s funeral on TV with the rest of America. He’d even cried at Chuck’s eulogy: Goodnight, sweet wife, my love , Chuck had written for a friend to read aloud. God has called you to his hands .

Jack Harper stood on a dock and watched State Police divers bob in the choppy waters of the Mystic River. It was the morning of Jan. 4, 1990, and all the WCVB-TV reporter knew was that a man had jumped off the Tobin Bridge just before sunrise. Police were saying it was Chuck Stuart, the man who had dominated headlines for months.

Advertisement

From his hospital bed, Chuck had drawn from some impossible well of compassion and urged the people of Boston to forgive his wife’s killer. Jack, like many others, felt sympathy.

Now, police boats circled the divers in the Mystic and helicopters buzzed in the sky. The bridge and the dock swarmed with police, grimacing men in long trench coats barking into handheld radios and trying to steer clear of the media horde.

Law enforcement officials would only say that they were looking for Chuck. They had said nothing about Chuck’s brother coming forward overnight to reveal Chuck as the mastermind behind his pregnant wife’s and son’s killing.

So Jack — along with countless others watching the events unfold on TV that morning — assumed that Chuck had finally buckled under the weight of his losses.

Read the full story.