Sharon police investigating ‘hit list’ allegedly created by high school student

A student at Sharon High School allegedly created a “hit list,” but police were alerted in time to prevent any harm to students, Sharon police said in a statement Friday posted to Facebook.
Staff at Sharon High School notified the department of the alleged list and there is “no ongoing threat,” the statement said.
All whose names were allegedly on the list have been notified and all are safe, police said.
“Prompt communication between students, parents, school personnel, and the police allowed authorities to intervene before the situation could become any more serious,” police said.
The student who allegedly compiled the list was not identified as they are a juvenile, police said.
Advertisement
That student is also safe, the statement said.
Sharon School Police Officer John Marsinelli “worked with school administration to assure the safety of all involved,” Police Chief Stephen Coffey said in the statement.
“Open communication between parents, the schools, and the police, is fundamental to keeping Sharon a safe place to live,” Coffey said. “I am thankful to the school department for their partnership. ”
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.