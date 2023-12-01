House expels George Santos in bipartisan vote over falsehoods, criminal allegations

The 35-year-old first term lawmaker became just the sixth House member in history to be expelled, and the first who wasn’t already convicted of crimes or who had demonstrated “disloyalty to the Union” during the Civil War. Many of his fellow Republicans joined with almost all Democrats to provide the two-thirds majority needed for expulsion, even though the move narrows the already-thin GOP majority.

WASHINGTON—The House voted Friday to expel Representative George Santos, capping the New York Republican’s bizarre journey from political unknown to Congressional pariah amid a blizzard of revelations about his falsified background and criminal charges of laundering campaign money.

Advertisement

Santos, who has admitted embellishing his resume but denied being a criminal, had survived two previous attempts to expel him. But a scathing 56-page report released last month by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee provided the final push for lawmakers who were hesitant to set a precedent of expulsion before a criminal conviction.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Ethics Committee’s findings followed an extensive investigation into his activities, concluding he “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit.” The report said his “complex web of unlawful activity” included spending campaign money on designer clothes, Botox treatments and payment to OnlyFans, a website that features adult content.

While the report did not recommend a punishment, the committee’s chairman, Representative Michael Guest, a Mississippi Republican, took the unusual step of filing his own motion to expel Santos. And several lawmakers said the report’s findings helped push them toward supporting the expulsion, deeming it enough due process to warrant such a step.

Although the report said Santos failed to “meaningfully cooperate” with the investigation, he complained he was denied due process and warned that his congressional colleagues would regret their move.

Advertisement

“If the House wants to start different precedents and expel me, that is going to be the undoing of a lot of members of this body,” Santos told reporters Thursday. “This will haunt them in the future where mere allegations are sufficient to have members removed from office when duly elected by their people in their respective states and districts.”

Santos has been an outcast since arriving in Washington for his first term this year amid a swirl of news reports after his election last November that he fabricated much of the life story he told to voters. The falsehoods ranged from his family’s history (he falsely said he was Jewish, his grandparents fled the Holocaust and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks “claimed” his mother’s life), to his own resume (he never attended the colleges he said he graduated from nor worked for two major financials firms he listed as employers).

Reporters digging into his background also uncovered a series of bizarre episodes, including criminal charges against him in Brazil for allegedly forging two stolen checks and falsely saying he raised money for the sick dog of a homeless veteran.

Santos pleaded guilty to the Brazilian charges last spring to settle the case and has admitted to “embellishing” his resume. But he’s repeatedly denied doing anything criminal even as he’s been charged by federal prosecutors with 23 felonies, including laundering campaign money and defrauding his contributors. He’s pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.