Pentagon plans a drone army to counter China’s market dominance

“We have learned an enormous amount as a department about how to mobilize the industrial base in new ways in order to support the needs that we’re seeing, for example, in Ukraine,” Doug Beck, director of the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit, said at a news conference Thursday. The rising challenge from China is an impetus for the program, he said.

American drone makers are hoping the Pentagon’s “Replicator” program will give a shot in the arm to US manufacturing. Defense experts say there is a need for Washington to build a drone supply chain that doesn’t run through China, because of the small but real risk of a future war between the two rivals.

The war in Ukraine has shown the value of low-cost drone swarms in modern warfare. Now the Pentagon is planning to build an army of thousands of small, cheap drones in hopes of spurring US drone production and cutting China’s dominance of that market.

The Pentagon is aiming to produce “thousands” of drones through Replicator as early as the end of next year.

Paul Scharre, executive vice president at the Center for a New American Security, who previously worked at the Defense Department developing its autonomous weapons policy, called the timeline challenging, given the lengthy process of wrangling defense budgets.

“The goal is a bold and ambitious one,” Scharre said. “The clock is ticking.”

While “Replicator” most famously refers to the fictional machine from the “Star Trek” television series that conjures things out of thin air, DIU officials say the name is meant to reflect that they are developing a process they can “replicate” in other industries. Beck said drones are their first target — “Replicator One” — but they plan to turn to other technologies.

China overwhelmingly dominates the global consumer drone market, with Shenzhen-based DJI occupying some 70 percent market share with its budget-friendly flying robots. US officials say it’s prudent to develop alternate sources, with the US-China relationship expected to remain in tense competition for years to come. In a worst-case scenario of a war on the island of Taiwan, a geopolitical flashpoint off the coast of China, the US military would want to send in drones that aren’t made in China.

Gregory C. Allen, former director of strategy at the Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said the US military has long procured small numbers of top-of-the-line drones, such as the $220 million Global Hawk. But the war in Ukraine has shown the utility of also having large numbers of low-cost drones that can be sent on missions they are unlikely to return from, he said.

“It’s not just a doubling down on drones, but a re-envisioning of what the cost-per-performance paradigm needs to be for drones,” said Allen, now a director of an AI center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

Ukrainian soldiers have been sending droves of small, cheap, commercial drones into battle, some for reconnaissance, others rigged with bombs for one-way flights. The drones — many of which are made in China and cost about $2,000 each — have succeeded in inflicting millions of dollars of damage to Russian military equipment. But they also are susceptible to Russian jamming of their communications signals. The UK-based Royal United Services Institute has estimated that Ukraine is going through 10,000 drones a month.

Russia has been racing to produce its own army of self-detonating drones based on Iranian technology by summer 2025, The Washington Post has reported.

“Drones used to be toys. Now everyone’s realizing how important they are,” said Jeff Thompson, founder of Salt Lake City-based drone maker Red Cat, who recently returned from a trip to Ukraine and said some of his company’s drones are in use in the war there.

US military planners are increasingly favoring a strategy of building large fleets of cheap, autonomous drones that can supplement human-flown aircraft. “Loyal wingman” drones are being developed to fly alongside expensive new jets like the F-35. “Loitering munitions” — drones that can circle the battlefield and dive-bomb targets on their own — are being developed by numerous countries, and have already seen combat in Libya, Armenia, and Ukraine.

The push is opening up opportunities for smaller tech companies to compete with the giant military contractors that have dominated the industry for years. On Friday, military tech startup Anduril unveiled a new jet-powered drone called Roadrunner that can be launched to intercept enemy planes, and return to a base if it doesn’t end up being used against a target.

“This radical shift in thinking allows for large-scale defensive launches at extraordinarily low cost,” Anduril said in its announcement.

There is still considerable skepticism about the Replicator program in Washington, partly because it lacks its own budget. It’s also unclear if the Pentagon will buy enough drones on an annual basis to sustain an expansion in the US industrial base.

“It could be an inflection point,” said Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with the nonprofit Lexington Institute. “Or it could just be the latest fashionable flourish where we get a little carried away without really understanding what we’re trying to accomplish.”