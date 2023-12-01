Trump not immune from being sued for Jan. 6 riot, judges rule

“When a first-term President opts to seek a second term, his campaign to win re-election is not an official presidential act,” Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan wrote for the three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. “The Office of the Presidency as an institution is agnostic about who will occupy it next.”

The unanimous decision by a federal appeals court in Washington is expected to be appealed but could imperil Trump’s argument that presidential immunity also protects him from being charged criminally for his efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election.

Donald Trump can be held civilly liable for the actions of the mob that attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, an appeals court ruled Friday in a long-awaited decision that could clear the way for lawsuits seeking financial damages from the former president.

Advertisement

Two US Capitol police officers and about a dozen Democratic lawmakers sued Trump in 2021, saying he potentially instigated violence on Jan. 6 by telling supporters the election was stolen and urging them to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“More than two years later, it is unnerving to hear the same fabrications and dangerous rhetoric that put my life as well as the lives of my fellow officers in danger on January 6, 2021,” James Blassingame, one of the police plaintiffs, said in a statement. “I hope our case will assist with helping put our democracy back on the right track; making it crystal clear that no person, regardless of title or position of stature, is above the rule of law.”

The plaintiffs sued under a roughly 150-year-old law that bars the use of force, threats, or intimidation to prevent government officials from carrying out their duties and allows anyone injured by such actions to collect damages. They argued that Trump violated the statute — designed to combat Ku Klux Klan violence after the Civil War — by conspiring with members of far-right groups to keep lawmakers from confirming Joe Biden’s election win.

Advertisement

Special counsel Jack Smith also accused Trump of violating a law written to target the Klan, along with other federal crimes.

Trump and his lawyers have argued that he is protected from both the lawsuit and the criminal charges brought by Smith because of the absolute immunity conferred on a president for anything done as part of his official duties. Under US Supreme Court precedent, presidents can be held liable only for personal actions that fall beyond “the outer perimeter” of their responsibilities. The question for the appellate court was whether claiming the election was stolen and telling his supporters to go to the Capitol crossed that line.

The appellate court made it clear that this was only a preliminary ruling and that Trump could still persuade a judge that presidential immunity applies to any particular action or statement by him. But he is not preemptively protected from having to defend himself in the suit, as he argued he should be.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the decision “limited, narrow, and procedural,” adding that “the facts fully show that on January 6 President Trump was acting on behalf of the American people, carrying out his duties as President of the United States.”

At a hearing nearly a year ago, the judges argued about how to distinguish between protected presidential speechmaking and unprotected personal agitating. One judge, a Trump appointee who served in his administration, said during the December 2022 hearing that Trump’s case was complicated because the former president was plausibly accused of instigating violence in his message to supporters.

Advertisement

The “arguable incitement,” Judge Gregory G. Katsas said, “makes this a hard case.”

But in the end, the judges drew the line differently, saying what mattered was not the violence of the rhetoric but the fact that Trump had offered no evidence that his speechifying before and on Jan. 6 were about anything other than his own desire for reelection.

“Trump … has made no argument as to why his actions alleged here should be treated more like the State of the Union than [a] campaign ad,” Srinivasan, an Obama appointee wrote.

Despite agreeing on the decision, all three judges wrote separately — underscoring the unprecedented and complicated questions involved. Katsas joined Srinivasan’s opinion in full, adding that “when the President speaks at campaign events … he normally does so in a private capacity,” although he “may occasionally render official speech even during a typical campaign event.” For example, he said, a president could announce he is replacing a member of the Cabinet during a campaign speech.

The decision will also impact another case in which an additional eight Capitol Police officers are suing Trump over the injuries they suffered during the riot. But Trump is likely to ask the entire D.C. Circuit to hear the case, and then the US Supreme Court.