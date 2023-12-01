scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Lawmakers must be held to account. Bring on that audit.

Updated December 1, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Diana DiZoglio addressed attendees of the Massachusetts Democratic Party’s Election Night event on Nov. 8, 2022, at Copley Hotel.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Re “Look who’s backing DiZoglio’s ballot campaign” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, Nov. 25): I am another Republican who applauds the campaign by Democrat Diana DiZoglio, state auditor, to audit our Legislature. I have served on local town committees since 1963. Over the years, we have been buffeted by a steady stream of new state laws that require increasingly detailed recording and reporting of our meetings, both video and written. They must be a public record. Failure to do so carries penalties.

Those who have read the novel “Animal Farm” will remember that the pigs were in charge. Over time, the other animals discovered that strict laws applied only to them and that the ruling class of pigs were exempt.

It seems time to make a change.

Allan Clemons

Hanson

