Thomas Paine’s place in our history, both nationally and personally

Re “America’s greatest Founding Father: Thomas Paine’s recognition is long overdue” by Omer Aziz (Ideas, Nov. 26): There is a memorial to Thomas Paine but it is in Thetford, England. Imagine my surprise as a young woman working in Thetford on an archeological dig upon seeing a large, gaudy, golden statue of Paine right in the center of town. I had read passages of “Common Sense” but had not known that Paine, who was born in Thetford, did not come to America until he was 37.

Thomas Paine is shown in an engraving by William Sharp in 1793 after a painting a year earlier by George Romney.

One former member of the British Parliament referred to him as “the greatest exile that has ever left England’s shores.” Paine’s criticisms of Washington and support for the French Revolution and his work “The Age of Reason” lost him more than friends. It lost him a place in our country’s history.

S. Roberge

Exeter, N.H.





A cherished copy of ‘Common Sense’

I have long thought that Thomas Paine and his progressive ideas and role in founding this country have not received sufficient attention. Omer Aziz has brought the matter into sharp relief with a thoroughly compelling essay.

Aside from how Paine’s writing inspired Americans during the Revolution, he holds a special place in my personal life. When I was in seventh grade (a long, long time ago) my social studies teacher stopped me in the hallway.

T.C. Lokken was an older teacher, tall, courtly, and always dressed in three-piece suits with his Phi Beta Kappa chain hanging from a vest pocket. As I stood, somewhat embarrassed with friends and classmates passing by, Mr. Lokken crouched down to speak to me. He said something complimentary about my work in his class — something to inspire an insecure boy of 12 — and gave me a copy of Paine’s “Common Sense,” suggesting I read it.

I tried, but the content was way above my head. However, I cherished the copy for years, eventually reading it cover to cover, twice. Thank you to Aziz, for shining a light on Paine and reminding me of T.C. Lokken.

Charles Yelen

Newtonville