What I found — and lost — while building a typewriter

At a recent brunch with friends, one of the hosts gave me a belated birthday gift — a typewriter.

I love typewriters — that’s a 1920s Corona, one of my bucket list machines, in my newsletter’s logo. My favorite piece of jewelry is a pendant necklace featuring a letter R from an old typewriter key. Around my home there are various Underwoods, Smith-Coronas, and Royals in constant rotation because, even with a modest collection, I have more typewriters than places to put them. And then there are all the typewriter toys and collectibles.

So a new typewriter was a very welcome present. But as much as I adore them, I couldn’t fathom building one out of 2,079 Lego pieces.

Advertisement

Yes, Legos — which are not at all what you might remember from your childhood.

When I saw the daunting number of pieces, I joked that it would take me the rest of my life to finish it, if I finished it at all. As thoughtful as the gift was, I recognized that its most likely final destination was as an unopened dust collector in my basement.

But I also knew that my brunch buddies might occasionally ask me about the typewriter’s progress, and it would be absurd to lie about something as trivial as my inability to complete the task. So as soon as I got home, I opened the box.

As a child, I never played with Legos. I had a greater propensity for taking things apart than putting them back together. (Make of that what you will.) Plus I’d heard too many stories about the singular agony of stepping on a stray piece. So this was uncharted territory for me. I pulled out nearly two dozen bags, each filled with parts that were small and bound to be easily lost. That forced me to create a system to limit disarray as much as possible.

Advertisement

After a few hours I was convinced that I’d missed my true calling as an engineer and that I could bang it out before the weekend was over. But the next day, I hit a major snag. Even with the kit’s instruction book and a YouTube video (apparently, Lego speed builds are a thing) I couldn’t figure out what I’d done wrong. I packed everything up, put it back in the box, and shoved it in the closet.

I wouldn’t touch it again for four days.

Patience has never been one of my virtues. But I am competitive — is that a virtue? — and I refused to be defeated by a birthday gift. So on Thanksgiving morning, I took apart everything I built on the second day, started over, and finally figured it out. The sense of satisfaction was overwhelming. I was so happy I pondered skipping our plans for dinner with friends just to keep working on the typewriter. (Is obsessiveness a virtue?) I took photos of my progress and showed them off like I was the proud mama of a newborn. When we returned home, I was back at it while watching a documentary.

The completed typewriter — 2,079 pieces, minus one. Renée Graham

Most of the time, though, I worked in silence. It was calming. It made me slow down and concentrate on one thing at a time. On most days I spend too much time staring at screens and getting riled up by the latest dire news about wars, our crumbling democracy, and the havoc wreaked by human-caused climate change. I’ve witnessed my attention span evaporating as I scroll through Instagram reels or videos of old movies, parkour athletes, or whatever weird thing I stumble upon.

Advertisement

But during the process of building that typewriter I found patience I never knew I had. It boosted my confidence. It helped me to believe that I can actually accomplish a goal and stiff-arm the self-doubts that usually derail me before I even get started. These are lessons I can hopefully carry for the rest of my life.

Oh, and here’s what I lost — a crucial Lego piece late in the process. I have no idea where it went, and crawling around on the floor with a flashlight and multiple siftings through the wastebasket never revealed its location. Yet instead of scrapping the whole thing I figured out a workaround and completed the piece.

In total, it took me about five days. I can say (with a hint of embarrassment), I can’t recall the last time I felt this proud. The typewriter now sits on a bookshelf among my most beloved items and across the room from two of its real-life cousins. And as for that damn missing piece, I know it’s somewhere waiting for me to step on it.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.