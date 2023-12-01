How we reported this series

To report “Nightmare in Mission Hill,” Globe reporters spent thousands of hours, over two years, examining documents, photographs, audio recordings, and video.
Reporters knocked on doors throughout Mission Hill, visited witnesses across the country, and uncovered secret grand jury files, police interrogation tapes, and other key law enforcement documents. The team conducted more than 250 interviews.
Quotes within this story were either taken directly from sworn testimony, police interviews, audiotapes, or were heard by reporters. In cases where someone recounted dialogue or comments, those words appear in italics.
The series also relied upon four interviews that were conducted by Little Room Films and part of an HBO Original documentary film produced with the Globe. That production company entered into a financial agreement, which includes a confidentiality clause, with Joey Bennett. HBO says it is part of a standard archive licensing agreement for the use of family photos and audio materials and that the arrangement is in line with industry practices.
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
