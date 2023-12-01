Alex Barlow powers Duxbury to seventh state title in Division 4 Super Bowl romp over Scituate

The seventh-seeded Sailors (9-4), who allowed 10 points in each of their previous two games, had no answer whatsoever for Barlow. Barlow, who will play at Bentley, delivered a series of body blows and kept plays alive to lift Duxbury to its seventh state title.

Barlow racked up a whopping 32 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns, fueling the Dragons to a 62-33 triumph over Scituate at Gillette Stadium. The top-seededDragons (11-1) set a Super Bowl record for points, breaking Springfield Central’s mark of 55 in 1997.

FOXBOROUGH — A year after capturing a Division 4 Super Bowl title behind quarterback Matt Festa’s brilliance, Duxbury football repeated the feat Friday night on the shoulders of overpowering senior running back Alex Barlow.

The Dragons jumped out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead, relying on a healthy blend of steady runs and well-timed passes. Duxbury junior quarterback Trevor Jones found Adam Barr from 7 yards out and hit Zach Falls in stride for a 68-yard score.

Scituate senior Jackson Belsan connected with Sam Allard for a 70-yard TD, then Duxbury senior Sam Wien returned the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a scintillating score. Wien took off down the right sideline, made multiple defenders miss, and accelerated into the end zone.

Belsan delivered a dart to Lawson Foley for a 9-yard touchdown to cut the Dragons’ lead to 20-14. Jones lowered his shoulder to score from 6 yards out, then Barlow thumped his way in from 1 yard out with 9 seconds left in the second quarter.

Duxbury finished the half 4 for 4 on third downs, totaled 273 yards, and didn’t commit a penalty. Barlow racked up 101 rushing yards and set the tone with his physicality.

The Dragons continued the offensive onslaught in the second half, as Barlow torpedoed in from 1 yard out to make it 41-14. Scituate didn’t go away quietly, though, as Belsan and Alex Burrill teamed up for a 64-yard TD strike.

Duxbury’s first punt came with 7:25 left in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, Willy Robinson swerved in from 14 yards out to slice it to 41-27 through three.

Barlow added a 3-yard score early in the fourth, Burrill scored from 1 yard out for Scituate, then Barlow provided the finishing touch with a 35-yard scamper.

Alex Barlow hosited the hardware along with his Duxbury teammates after the top-seeded Dragons (11-1) captured the program's seventh state title and second in a row. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Duxbury 62, Scituate 33

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Scituate (9-4) 7 7 13 6 — 33

Duxbury (11-1) 20 14 7 21 — 62

D — Adam Barr 7 pass from Trevor Jones (Gavin Hammond kick)

D — Zach Falls 68 pass from Trevor Jones (kick failed)

S — Sam Allard 70 pass from Jackson Belsan (Sam Allard kick)

D — Sam Wien 92 kickoff return ( kick)

S — Lawson Foley 9 pass from Jackson Belsan (Sam Allard kick)

D — Trevor Jones 6 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

D — Alex Barlow 1 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

D — Alex Barlow 1 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

S — Alex Burrill 64 pass from Jackson Belsan (Sam Allard kick)

S — Willy Robinson 14 run (kick failed)

D — Alex Barlow 3 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

D — Alex Barlow 9 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

S — Alex Burrill 1 run (pass failed)

D — Alex Barlow 35 run (Gavin Hammond kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — D, Alex Barlow 32-275, Trevor Jones 14-61, Adam Barr 3-27, Cam King 2-6, Leo Goldman 1-6, Brett Barr 1-0, Finn Carley 1-(-8); S, Alex Burrill 13-57, Willy Robinson 3-29, Sam Allard 1-6, Jackson Belsan 2-1.

PASSING — D, Trevor Jones 7-11-0-158; S, Jackson Belsan 14-26-1-328.

RECEIVING — D, Zach Falls 3-121, Sam Wien 1-29, Adam Barr 2-10, Alex Barlow 1-(-2); S, Sam Allard 4-140, Charlie Hartwell 5-78, Alex Burrill 1-64, Lawson Foley 3-32, Roman Glowac 1-14.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.