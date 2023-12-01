76ers at Celtics: With season series tied, Boston looks for a leg up on its division rival on Friday night

The 76ers are 4-3 since the loss to the Celtics. Joel Embiid leads the NBA in scoring at 32 points per game, but missed the last contest — a 124-114 loss to the Pelicans — with an illness.

Before the Celtics dive into the In-Season Tournament knockout bracket next week, they’ll first have to wage another battle with the 76ers at TD Garden.

Here’s the lowdown on Friday’s matchup.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Celtics -7. O/U: 224.5

CELTICS

Season record: 14-4

Last 10 games: 8-2

76ers

Season record: 12-6

Last 10 games: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 116.3, Philadelphia 120.2

Points allowed per game: Boston 106.7, Philadelphia 112.4

Field goal percentage: Boston .472, Philadelphia .476

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .439, Philadelphia .465

3-point percentage: Boston .360, Philadelphia .373

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .350, Philadelphia .353

Stat of the day: Joel Embiid leads the NBA with 11.8 free throw attempts per game. He’s converting them at a career-best 87.8 percent clip.

Notes: Kristaps Porzingis is the lone Celtic on the injury report, but he’ll be out again with a left calf strain. Philadelphia has a much longer injury list. Entering Friday, Kelly Oubre Jr. (ribs) and Danuel House Jr. (quadriceps) are out, Embiid (illness) is questionable, and Nic Batum (finger) and Jaden Springer (illness) are probable. ... The Celtics don’t take a high volume of shots at the rim, but they are fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage (68.0) in that area. ... Tyrese Maxey continues to be a breakout star for the 76ers and has reached 30 points in three of his last five games.

