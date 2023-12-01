Celtics finish up a win over the limited 76ers without an ejected Jayson Tatum

But then a seemingly simple night quickly turned bizarre, with the Celtics’ sloppy play allowing the scrappy 76ers to linger before Jayson Tatum was ejected in the final seconds of the third quarter after picking up his second technical foul of the game for arguing with an official, leveling the playing field at least a bit.

When it was announced that five of the 76ers’ rotation players, including reigning MVP Joel Embiid and likely All-Star Tyrese Maxey, would miss Friday night’s game against the Celtics due to illnesses and injuries, Boston figured to get a rare respite against a fellow conference power.

But with Tatum out and Boston trailing by 2 points at the start of the fourth, his teammates picked him up and did enough to secure a 125-119 win.

Tatum had 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 turnovers before being tossed from the game. Derrick White also had 21 points, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford added 20 apiece, and Payton Pritchard scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Patrick Beverley had 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists to pace Philadelphia, which was without Embiid (illness), Maxey (illness), Nicolas Batum (hand), Jaden Springer (illness), and Kelly Oubre (ribs).

After De’Anthony Melton hit a 3-pointer to pull the 76ers within 95-94 with nine seconds left, Tatum calmly dribbled upcourt intending to take the last shot of the period. But soon after he crossed midcourt he was double-teamed and stripped — his seventh turnover of the night — and as he flailed his arms he hit the 76ers’ Robert Covington in the face, resulting in an offensive foul.

Tatum, who was called for a technical foul in the first quarter for arguing a no-call, was furious about this call, appearing to believe that he had been fouled first. He approached the referees as they went to review his foul for a flagrant and was called for another technical, leading to his ejection.

Covington hit all three free throws, and the 76ers took a 97-95 lead to the fourth.

With the 76ers still leading by 3, Tobias Harris had a good chance to extend the lead from close range, but his attempt was smothered by Horford. Harris got the ball back and tried again, and a swarm of Celtics helped turn back this chance.

That sparked a fast break that ended with a Jrue Holiday 3-pointer that helped the Celtics push ahead, 107-106.

But Beverley kept the 76ers within reach. His floater that was followed by a 3-pointer from the right arc tied the score at 113 with 3:24 left. The 76ers led, 116-115, when the Celtics put together a few stops in a row and went on an 8-0 run that was capped by a Pritchard layup.

The Celtics started the game by drilling one shot after another, but that probably wasn’t the best early outcome for them, because in addition to facing a seemingly overmatched opponent there was a sense that they could not miss.

And that may have bled into their defense, which was uninspiring at the start and only got worse as the first half progressed. The 76ers dazed the Celtics with quick cuts and timely finishes.

Coach Joe Mazzulla seemed to sense the lack of defensive discipline, burning a timeout before his team had even trailed. But it did not help.

The Celtics continued to shoot quite well, but the possessions that did not end with made baskets tended to end with turnovers. Those transition chances made the 76ers’ confidence swell even more.

Tatum, who is struggling with turnovers more than ever, coughed the ball up five times in the first half and was a fingernail away from one or two more. Oddly, the rest of his offensive first half was sound. He went to the break with 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

But the miscues are now becoming a concern. The Celtics committed 11 turnovers as a team in the first half, leading to 13 76ers points. And that is mostly how Philadelphia went to the break with a 72-69 lead despite the fact that Boston connected on 12 of 22 3-pointers.

Five 76ers reached double figures in scoring before halftime.

The 76ers lingered for much of the third quarter, thanks to an unlikely spark provided by Mo Bamba, who drilled a pair of 3-pointers and threw down a follow slam that tied the score at 89.

With Tatum on the bench, Brown tried to carry the Celtics back on his own, but he appeared to be trying to do too much, with some erratic play that included his second airball of the night. Tatum replaced Brown with a few minutes left in the third, but his night ended soon after that following his outburst.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.