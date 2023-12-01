Foxborough is right at home, storming past Hanover for Division 5 championship

“I always thought the kids took the stadium and the Patriots for granted, because they were in their back yard,” said Martinelli, who has 306 career victories. “But being here and actually finishing it off this way makes it even more special.”

The Warriors forced three turnovers in the first half, including a Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and second-seeded Foxborough defeated top-seeded Hanover, 48-21, for its fifth Super Bowl under head coach Jack Martinelli.

FOXBOROUGH — It was not a home game, but the Foxborough football team looked comfortable under the bright lights of Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors (12-1) scored twice in 21 seconds between the first and second quarters, to break open a 7-7 game. Ben Angelini scored on a 6-yard run, one play after Trevor Palmer recovered a fumble when a three-person collision in the Hanover backfield led to the ball coming free, gave the Warriors the lead.

Foxborough’s Ben Angelini was not easily pushed out of bounds by Hanover defenders near the goal line during the first half of Friday night's Division 5 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Two plays later, a failed handover exchange ended with Mazenkas-O’Grady scooping the ball off the turf and going the distance for a 21-7 lead. It was the fifth defensive or special teams touchdown for the linebacker.

The Hawks were simply shellshocked. They finished with four turnovers.

“They were a really good team, and they made plays, and they were tough, and they were strong and physical, and we knew we couldn’t come in here and turn the ball over, and unfortunately we did,” said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher.

A three-and-out was followed by a punt off the shin that did not reach the line of scrimmage, giving Foxborough the ball at the Hanover 28. Angelini was in the end zone two plays later, scoring from 7 yards out, pushing the lead to 28-7.

Hanover (11-2) was unable to handle the Foxborough defense up front with Mazenkas-O’Grady and Lincoln Moore chasing everything down, limiting the Hawks running game.

“Our defense has been lights out all year, and we really came in believing we were going to beat this team, and it really showed on the defensive side,” said Moore, who had a third-quarter interception in the red zone. “When you’ve got BMO on your team, it’s tough to give up some points.”

Tony Sulham scored twice in the fourth quarter for the Warriors.

Hanover quarterback Ben Scalzi threw three touchdown passes, but was also intercepted twice.

Foxborough fans Ryan Flaherty (second from left) and Ian Foley (third from left) came to Gillette Stadium prepared to show their school spirit by donning ornate pharaoh headresses in their team's traditional blue and gold colors. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe





Foxborough 48, Hanover 21

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Foxborough (12-1) 14 21 0 14 — 48

Hanover (11-2) 7 7 0 7 — 21

H — John McDonald 66 pass from Ben Scalzi (John McDonald kick)

F — Ryan Foley 41 pass from Mike Marcucella (Owen Hayes kick)

F — Ben Angelini 6 run (Owen Hayes kick)

F — Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady 39 fumble return (Owen Hayes kick)

F — Ben Angelini 7 run (Owen Hayes kick)

H — Sebastian Brown 12 pass from Ben Scalzi (John McDonald kick)

F — Lincoln Moore 1 run (Owen Hayes kick)

F — Tony Sulham 11 run (Owen Hayes kick)

H — Vinny Mancini 11 pass from Ben Scalzi (John McDonald kick)

F — Tony Sulham 25 run ( )

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — F, Ben Angelini 22-141, Tony Sulham 9-80, Brandon Mazenkas-O’Grady 3-28, Rashaan Lewis 3-22, Lincoln Moore 2-2, Ryan Foley 3-2; H, Vinny Mancini 8-20, Ben Scalzi 8-18, Aidan Boutin 2-0, John McDonald 1-(-2).

PASSING — F, Mike Marcucella 5-10--108; H, Ben Scalzi 17-33-2-221.

RECEIVING — F, Edward Feldman 1-46, Ryan Foley 1-41, Nolan Gordon 3-21; H, John McDonald 7-136, Sebastian Brown 5-53, Brandon Errico 1-14, Owen Cross 2-10, Vinny Mancini 2-8.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.