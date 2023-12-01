Lewiston High soccer state champs to ring bell at Pats game Sunday

“I don’t really follow football, but they’re a top team in history,” said Blue Devils co-captain Obed Antonio, who, like most of the players on the Lewiston team, is an African immigrant.

The Lewiston squad, which beat Portland’s Deering High School in overtime to win its fourth state title in eight years, has been invited by Patriots owner Robert Kraft to ring the bell before Sunday’s kickoff and to watch the game in a private club high above the field.

The Lewiston High School boys soccer team , whose dramatic state championship win last month gave residents of Maine’s second-largest city an emotional lift after October’s deadly mass shooting, will be at the Patriots game Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

“We’re very excited to go. I’ve never been to a professional game. Not even soccer,” said Antonio, who is from Kenya.

Lewiston High Athletic Director Jason Fuller said the team will be on the field before the game to watch the Patriots and Chargers warm up. “It should be a great day for our program,” Fuller said in a text. “We are completely taken back by the compassion shown towards our community.”

In the aftermath of the mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 18 people and wounded many others, the Lewiston High boys soccer team vowed to win the championship for the heartbroken city. What followed were three emotional playoff victories — over Auburn’s Edward Little High School, Camden Hills Regional High School, and Deering High, which was finally vanquished when Tegra Mbele put the ball in the net in OT.

In addition to the Patriots invitation, the Lewiston High team was honored at a ceremony at City Hall. But perhaps the best celebration was at Lewiston’s Robert V. Connors Elementary School, whose students had written cards to the team wishing them well in the playoffs.

“We got a bunch of cute letters from them,” Antonio said. “So after we won, we went to represent the trophy to them and take pictures with them. They were so happy. That was my favorite.”

