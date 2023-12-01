No stopping the LaChappelle brothers in Uxbridge’s impressive run to Division 7 title over Amesbury

Kellen turned 14 rushes into 148 yards and a Super Bowl record-tying five touchdowns as top-seeded Uxbridge ran away from No. 6 Amesbury, 42-16, in the Division 7 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.

Senior quarterback Kellen LaChapelle and his younger brother, Camden, a sophomore back, delivered a performance that the siblings dreamed about growing up in Uxbridge

FOXBOROUGH –– The final episode of “The LaChapelle Show” Friday afternoon did not disappoint .

The Spartans capped a 13-0 season with the program’s first championship since 1992. Kellen is the sixth player in state history with five rushing scores, and the first since Holliston’s Zach Elkinson in 2014.

Camden, showcasing a burst of speed once he reached the second level, finished with 154 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Up front, the line of seniors Luke Esposito, Shane Okenquist, Joseph Romasco, captain Nathan Noyes, and junior Shawn Lemovitz excelled, playing with physicality to create sizable holes.

“It’s really on my line,” said Camden. “They’re so good. They open big holes and I’m able to find them and break through.”

Kellen broke tackles on every run, utilizing his quickness, agility, and explosiveness to juke defenders.

“I look for my biggest guys,” said Kellen. “They make a block, I cut off of them and then it’s just open field. It’s when my instincts kick in.”

“We came out swinging,” said Noyes, the right guard who was a water boy in 2013 when his father, Bill, joined the coaching staff.

“When we came out and ran around the field for pregame, I think that’s the loudest that we’ve ever been. Our team was just so hyped and we knew this was going to be such an aggressive game coming in. We knew they had big guys up front — and they did, aggressive, big guys up front, but we answered it.”

Amesbury defenders were barely able to land a glove on Uxbridge quarterback Kellen LaChapelle who ran for 148 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-16 victory in the Division 7 Super Bowl on Friday at Gillette Stadium. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

With their grandfather, Northbridge coach Ken LaChapelle, the state’s career leader in victories, sporting an Uxbridge hat in the stands, the LaChapelles teamed up for 302 yards and six touchdowns.

“You’re going to see a lot on the stat sheet,” said Uxbridge coach Matt Blood. “But they bring a great attitude, grit, toughness, and they bring that every day, not just gameday.”

Another brother duo, Michael and Max Sanchez, played well for the Redhawks (10-2). Michael turned 15 carries into 89 yards and a touchdown and Max rushed for 49 yards on 14 carries and hauled in a 48-yard touchdown reception.

Uxbridge coach Matt Blood was treated to an ice water bath in celebration of the Spartans' perfect run (13-0) to the Division 7 state title. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Uxbridge 42, Amesbury 16

at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Amesbury (9-3) 0 8 8 0 — 16

Uxbridge (13-0) 7 13 15 7 — 42

U — Kellen LaChapelle 9 run (Luke Esposito kick)

U — Kellen LaChapelle 22 run (kick failed)

U — Kellen LaChapelle 34 run (Luke Esposito kick)

U — Max Sanchez 48 pass from Justin Dube (Michael Sanchez run)

A — Michael Sanchez 48 run (Ollie Peters kick)

U — Kellen LaChapelle 21 run (Kellen LaChapelle run)

U — Kellen LaChapelle 9 run (Luke Esposito kick)

U — Camden LaChapelle 3 run (Luke Esposito kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — A, Michael Sanchez 15-89, Max Sanchez 14-49, DJ DiCarlo 11-44, Christian McGarry 9-38, Ben Richard 1-3, Justin Dube 4-(-12); U, Camden LaChapelle 17-154, Kellen LaChapelle 14-148, Carter Gilmore 1-7.

PASSING — A, Justin Dube 3-5-1-69; U, Kellen LaChapelle -3-8-25.

RECEIVING — A, Max Sanchez 1-48, Michael Sanchez 1-18, Christian McGarry 1-3; U, Carter Gilmore 2-23, Kellen LaChapelle 1-2.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.