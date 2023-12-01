One sign of the times: At Patriots games, not many fans wear jerseys of the current players

More than half of the throng are wearing a red, blue, or white Patriots jersey.

Cornhole bags are flying and cans of adult beverages are being crushed, grills are sizzling and stereos are blaring, with the volume on 38 Special’s “Hold on Loosely” dialed up to 11.

There are still hours to go before another Patriots loss in this dreariest of seasons, but the tailgating scene in Lot 54A at Gillette Stadium on an unseasonably warm and sunny fall Sunday is good vibes only.

What’s impossible to miss — in an emphatically unscientific survey — is that roughly eight of every 10 of those jerseys bear the number of a former Patriot.

Tom Brady’s 12 dominates, which hardly counts as a surprise for the GOAT.

But Rob Gronkowski’s 87, Julian Edelman’s 11, Tedy Bruschi and Dont’a Hightower’s 54, Vince Wilfork’s 75 … they’re everywhere, too.

Current Patriots?

That appears to be an uncomfortable fit.

Patriots fans clearly prefer the retro look these days.

“It’s going to take time for fans to move on,” said Jake Whitcomb of South Boston. “Growing up, we got spoiled.”

Whitcomb is wearing the No. 23 of current defensive back Kyle Dugger, which he said is more of a nod to his shared North Carolina roots with Dugger than anything else.

“Today I went Dugger, but I almost went Brady,” said Whitcomb. “As a longtime Brady fan, I have always loved him. But you have to move on and do what’s best for New England. You could always rely on him, he was the greatest of all time. But you have to figure out what’s next.”

When it comes to figuring out what’s next, the follow-up question of “What about Mac Jones?” elicits simultaneous guffaws from Whitcomb and his pal, Eric O’Brien from Allston, who’s on hamburger-flipping duty.

“Well, Mac Jones is the next quarterback, but he’s not the next Brady — and he may not be the quarterback next year,” said Whitcomb, unaware that later that afternoon Jones would throw an interception to kill a potential game-winning drive against the Commanders and then get yanked from the next two games against the Colts and Giants.

Little wonder then that Patriots fans prefer the view from the rear-view mirror.

“People wear throwback jerseys because those memories are better,” said O’Brien, wearing a No. 39 Laurence Maroney (2006-09) he found in a thrift store. “I thought about getting a Brady jersey three years ago. That’s the only other Patriots jersey I’d wear. It would be perfect on a day like this.”

Jones’s No. 10 is the top-selling Patriots jersey this season, according to a spokesperson for sportswear retailer Fanatics, followed by out-for-the-season Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon’s No. 9. The No. 6 jersey of promising rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who also is done for the season, is fourth.

Coming in at No. 3 is Brady.

Edelman rounds out the top five.

Mark Haley of Salem, N.H., is wearing his Brady jersey. He has Richard Seymour’s No. 93 at home, along with Bruschi and Edelman. He hasn’t bought another Patriots jersey since 2001. And he gave up his season tickets when Brady left after the 2019 season.

The old teams, said Haley, were “the best teams ever.”

Today’s team?

“Nah. Lousy. Don’t like them.”

Tailgating with Haley is Martha Costa of Somerville, who is wearing a Jones jersey. After 10 years with season tickets, she gave them up four seasons ago. She’s still a fan. But right now, that’s not so easy.

“This year’s team could be better, but what do you expect?” she said. “Injuries, not a great draft, there’s not a No. 1 receiver. They’re trying to do a lot with a little.”

As for Jones, “I would say this is his last season,” said Costa drily. “Those first two games we possibly could have won, but he made some mental mistakes with his passes. They could have been a four-win team. But, you’ve got to support who’s playing now.”

After washing down a box of Deep-Dish Pizza Lunchables with a bottle of Samuel Adams Cherry Wheat before moving on to a can of Downeast Cider Donut, Bobby LeBrun of Derry, N.H., is in a philosophical mood.

He’s wearing No. 84, which belongs to current wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who’s also hurt, because “I like seeing young dudes out there balling.”

The team he’s balling for, however, generates a grimace.

“The team is scary,” said LeBrun. “Lots of injuries. I don’t have much faith in them.”

LeBrun’s buddy John Squeglia of Londonderry, N.H., is wearing a Gronkowski jersey with the 2015 Super Bowl XLIX patch.

“I wanted to go Gronk today,” said Squeglia. “I always loved watching Gronk. He’s a beast. Always unstoppable. He could help out this team.”

So could others.

“We’ve been spoiled for 20 years,” said LeBrun, “so I wouldn’t expect that to keep happening when our whole history is winning, winning, winning.”

That winning era is not ancient history. It’s still fresh.

That’s why the current team has led Patriots fans to wear their hearts and their former heroes’ names and numbers on their backs.

It’s like 38 Special says: “Just hold on loosely, but don’t let go. If you cling too tightly, you’re going to lose control.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.