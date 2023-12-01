Uxbridge’s Kellen LaChappelle continues the rushing assault on MIAA Super Bowl record book

The rise of spread attacks has led to an increase in passing numbers, but for a second straight day at Gillette Stadium, it was the rushing section of the MIAA Super Bowl record book that needed to be updated.

In Friday’s Division 7 title game, Uxbridge senior quarterback Kellen LaChapelle ran wild in the Spartans’ 42-16 win over Amesbury, finishing five of his 14 carries in the end zone, joining five others to rush for five touchdowns in a game.

He had a chance for a record-setting sixth in the fourth quarter, but handed it off to his brother, Camden (17 carries, 154 yards), for Uxbridge’s final TD of the game, a 3-yard run.