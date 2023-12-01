Uxbridge’s Kellen LaChappelle continues the rushing assault on MIAA Super Bowl record book

The rise of spread attacks has led to an increase in passing numbers, but for a second straight day at Gillette Stadium, it was the rushing section of the MIAA Super Bowl record book that needed to be updated.
In Friday’s Division 7 title game, Uxbridge senior quarterback Kellen LaChapelle ran wild in the Spartans’ 42-16 win over Amesbury, finishing five of his 14 carries in the end zone, joining five others to rush for five touchdowns in a game.
He had a chance for a record-setting sixth in the fourth quarter, but handed it off to his brother, Camden (17 carries, 154 yards), for Uxbridge’s final TD of the game, a 3-yard run.
Advertisement
LaChapelle (14 carries, 148 yards) joined Leominster’s Scott Chester (1982), Holyoke’s Cedric Washington (1995), Warren Barnett of Springfield Central (2001), Travis Bassett of Littleton (2013) and Holliston’s Zach Elkinson (2014) rushing for five TDs in a title game.
On Thursday, Fairhaven junior Justin Marques surpassed Washington, who went on to be an All-Big East running back at Boston College, for the most carries in a Super Bowl as the Blue Devils topped Salem, 26-22. Marques had 228 yards and four touchdowns on 46 carries, one more attempt than Washington.
Washington had 355 yards, a mark that still stands, as the Purple Knights rolled to a 47-16 win over Greenfield in the Division 1 West final.