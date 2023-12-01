Where does newly installed sporting director Curt Onalfo take the Revolution from here?

That is why the Revolution were unable to keep goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic from going to Chelsea FC on a $17.2 million transfer in August. It was a matter of a club with a roster valued at more than $1 billion throwing cash at the Revolution, a team valued at about $45 million.

FOXBOROUGH — Major League Soccer wants to be perceived as an ambitious competitor on the global scene. But the league is held back via roster and salary-cap restrictions, plus other anti-competitive practices. Caution is built into the DNA of MLS, for good reason, considering the history of professional soccer in the US.

Even so, the Kraft family might have resisted the transfer, but they could not have come close to matching Chelsea’s offer for Petrovic, even if they wanted to, under league rules. And the loss of Petrovic, along with the departure of sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena, led to the Revolution’s downfall after a promising start.

Unless and until the league sheds such financial shackles, Curt Onalfo will be working with limited options as he takes over as Revolution sporting director.

Onalfo, named to the position this week after working as interim sporting director, knows the ropes. He has been in the league since its inception, first as a player, then, after an injury ended his career, working alongside Arena, and also as a head coach.

There will be few major changes to the Revolution roster between now and next season. But you can bet Onalfo is planning ahead. That is how he helped bring in Tomas Vaclik as a short-notice replacement for Petrovic, a move that might have salvaged the season. Except that, inexplicably, Vaclik never played.

Nor do the Revolution need to make many alterations to a team that spent most of the season in the top two positions in the standings. Finding a replacement for Arena might be tricky, though. Onalfo said during a press conference Friday, “The search started yesterday and we want to make sure we have a coach in place prior to the start of preseason.”

Again, Onalfo doubtless has been working ahead on this.

There are plenty of coaching candidates, and the Revolution have been “inundated” with applicants, Onalfo said. By definition, however, few of them display the proper qualifications; if they did, they would not likely be seeking employment.

Onalfo noted the importance of a positive track record, but it is also crucial that the candidate knows he is getting into a salary-cap league, and there are few alterations to be made to the roster. Also, whoever comes in will inherit a team built by Arena to attack first, ask questions later.

Arena’s tactics were defined by a delicate balance between defending and going forward. Arena proved excellent at finding the right combinations, with miscalculations partly covered over thanks to Petrovic.

Arena’s disciplined approach also paid off, as the Revolution ranked first in the league’s fair play standings. But interim coaches Richie Williams and Clint Peay struggled in the final 13 games this season, and a first-half red card to Mark-Anthony Kaye proved costly in the final playoff match.

If the Revolution want to make this work, they will have to be willing to shell out for the new coach, and also cede quite a bit of power to him. The Revolution broke the bank for Arena and allowed him to have complete control of personnel decisions, a first for the team. The strategy worked well, as Arena produced the best three-year record in Revolution history.

In the end, though, the Revolution likely had to make a major payoff to Arena after he was disciplined by the league. And that could make them reluctant to go all out for a new coach; but to get the best, the Revolution will simply have to pay and take their chances. If things go sour, the new coach should expect to be fired.

The Revolution historically have been slow on the trigger when it comes to changing coaches. It will be up to Onalfo to monitor the situation, a tricky position since he will be largely responsible for the new hiring.

“It comes down to details,” Onalfo said. “We need to start preseason properly, get off to a good start. We want to strive for excellence every day and we want to get a little better every day.

“Winning championships is hard to do. And it comes down to all the details. An important part will be attracting the right coach for us and making sure that we start in preseason the right way, get a good start, and position ourselves at the end of the season so we can be a contender.”

MLS’s parsimony also contributes to limiting teams’ ambition in hiring in management positions. High-profile foreign sporting directors were offered to the Revolution, but the team elected to stay in-house, reasoning that the league should be producing its own managers by now.

Onalfo, 54, has been prepping for this role going back to pre-MLS times. In those DIY days, Onalfo negotiated his own way into the lineup of clubs in Europe and Mexico; meanwhile, his family operated lower-division soccer teams in Connecticut, occasionally transferring players to Europe at a time that MLS was reluctant to do so.

After retiring as a player, Onalfo became a driving force behind the academy programs of the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Revolution, along the way collaborating with Arena on player acquisitions. But this will be Onalfo’s greatest test. The Revolution have sufficient resources to succeed, despite the league’s limitations.

“The difference between winning and losing is slight,” Onalfo said. “It’s making a play or not making a play. It’s getting a red card or not getting a red card. When things are going well, you can’t get too high, and when things are on the downside, you can’t get too low.

“So it’s just about being even-keeled and know the difference between winning and losing is slight. And we’ll get it right.”

Frank Dell'Apa