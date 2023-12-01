11 civilians are killed in an attack by gunmen in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province

BAGHDAD (AP) — Eleven people were killed in an attack by a group armed with explosives and guns in eastern Iraq, security officials said Friday.

The attacks took place Thursday night in the area of Muqdadiyah in Diyala province. A roadside bomb exploded and gunmen then opened fire on rescuers and bystanders at the scene, two security officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The victims were all civilians, the officials said.