A tense climate summit begins against a backdrop of war and record heat

“We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said. “We must accelerate the just, equitable transition to renewables.”

At the United Nations climate conference in Dubai, a parade of dignitaries invoked faith, science, and economics in their calls for a rapid transition away from coal, oil, and gas, and toward clean energy.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — With dire warnings of planetary catastrophe and urgent pleas to protect vulnerable populations, world leaders Friday implored one another to stop burning fossil fuels and swiftly reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are dangerously heating the planet.

The annual meeting, known as COP28, comes near the end of what scientists forecast will be the hottest year in recorded history. Greenhouse gas emissions, mainly driven by the burning of fossil fuels, have now warmed the planet by about 1.2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. Floods, fires, droughts, and storms made worse by climate change are unleashing destruction around the world.

“We are taking the natural world outside normal balance and limits and into dangerous uncharted territory,” King Charles III of Britain said. “Our choice now is a starker and darker one: How dangerous are we prepared to make our world?”

Yet, the heads of state calling for a major overhaul of the world’s energy system are confronting an existential problem with no easy solutions.

While many developed countries are installing more wind and solar power, global greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel demand continue to rise. Under the current trajectory, the planet is on track to warm at least 3 degrees Celsius, a level that scientists say will unleash extreme weather around the globe and lead to a rise in sea levels that will wipe out coastal cities.

“Unless there is a significant and radical shift in our economic and industrial patterns, we are hurtling at a perilous velocity on a trajectory toward the dire scenario of a world that is warmer by 3 degrees Celsius,” President William Ruto of Kenya said.

The intractable nature of the problem was driven home by the setting of this year’s conference. The United Arab Emirates is one of the world’s biggest oil producers, and Dubai is a city built using the enormous profits reaped from exporting crude. The president of COP28, Sultan al-Jaber, is also the head of the Emirati state oil company, Adnoc, an arrangement that injected a sense of disillusionment into the talks for some people.

“Future generations will wonder about the fact that during the hottest year on record, the world met in one of the biggest oil-producing countries to work out our response to the oil crisis,” said Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a research organization participating in the conference. “If we don’t make serious progress here, they will see it as a sign of utter folly of this period of climate diplomacy.”

There were some notable absences from this year’s event. Neither President Biden nor President Xi Jinping of China were in attendance, although Vice President Kamala Harris was a last-minute addition and was scheduled to speak Saturday. Pope Francis had planned to attend but pulled out at the last minute on the advice of his doctors.

The rift between rich and poor countries was on display throughout the day. While the United States and Western European countries are responsible in historical terms for most of the emissions that are warming the planet, developing nations are the ones bearing the brunt of climate change, and they often lack the funding to develop renewable energy and rebuild after disasters.

“Over the past century, a small section of humanity has indiscriminately exploited nature,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “However, all of humanity is paying the price for this, especially people living in the Global South.”

Many leaders described the ways in which extreme weather is wreaking havoc in their home countries.

“In Brazil, the climate emergency is already a reality,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said. “The Amazon region is going through an unprecedented drought. The level of the rivers is the lowest in 120 years. I could never imagine that this would happen in a place where we have the greatest reservoir of freshwater of the world.”

For years, developed countries have pledged to spend hundreds of billions of dollars helping poorer nations adapt, but those funds have been slow to appear.

“We are at yet another COP, and I am disheartened to state that most of these commitments are yet to be fulfilled,” said Wavel Ramkalawan, president of the Seychelles, an archipelago off the coast of East Africa.

