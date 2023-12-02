scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Man stabbed in parking lot at Kowloon in Saugus taken to hospital

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated December 2, 2023, 1 hour ago
The stabbing occurred Saturday evening in the parking lot of the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, police said.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

A man was stabbed in the parking lot at the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus Saturday night and taken to a hospital, police said.

His condition was not known late Saturday night.

A spokeswoman for Saugus police confirmed the stabbing but deferred comment to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

Sharyn Lubas, a spokeswoman for Tucker, said the incident happened about 9 p.m. Investigators remained on the scene late Saturday, she said.

No further information was released.

The violence comes just two weeks after a Thanksgiving-Eve brawl at the popular Chinese restaurant on Route 1led to four people being charged, the Globe reported.

A worker who answered the phone at Kowloon Saturday night said no information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.

