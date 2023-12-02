Mass. State Police announce death of Trooper assigned to Cape & Islands detective unit

He was a member of the 79th Recruit Training Troop and a 2006 graduate of the Massachusetts State Police Academy, the agency said.

Sergeant Gregory Furtado, 41, “spent his career in service to and in protection of, the citizens of our Commonwealth,” State Police said on X , the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Massachusetts State Police on Saturday announced the sudden death of a Trooper assigned to the Cape & Islands detective unit, according to a social media post.

“We are heartbroken for Sergeant Furtado’s wife and children; they are in our prayers,” State Police said. “Our thoughts, also, are with Sergeant Furtado’s brother and sister Troopers. May the memories to him, and of his life of service, sustain all who loved and knew him in the difficult days and weeks to come.”

David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, declined comment further in an email Saturday night.

“Out of respect for his family’s privacy, I’d rather not answer until we know how much they would like to release,” Procopio said.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts, the union representing rank and file troopers, said funeral arrangements were not yet complete.

“For now, our thoughts are with Sergeant Furtado’s wife, children, and coworkers as well as their family and friends as they process this tragic loss,” the union said in a Friday statement posted to X. “Troopers from our Employee Assistance Unit are available and we encourage any members struggling with his loss to reach out.”

Some police organizations posted messages of condolences on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and coworkers at this difficult time,” the Boston Police Detectives Union wrote on Facebook. “Rest easy, Sarge. We have the watch.”

“We are saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Gregory Furtado,” Dennis police wrote on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and coworkers. A number of Dennis officers attended the police academy, and worked with Sgt. Furtado.”

“The men and women of the Orleans Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the family of Sergeant Gregory Furtado of the Massachusetts State Police,” Orleans police wrote on Facebook. " Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his brother and sister troopers. Rest in Peace Sergeant Furtado, we have the watch.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.