Bruins at Maple Leafs: A trip to Toronto is the perfect way to take the temperature of this team

Are the Bruins back on track? Saturday’s game against Toronto could be an indicator.

After a shutout win over the Sharks on Thursday, they appear to be trending in the right direction. But Boston will face a tall task Saturday against the Maple Leafs, who are bona fide Atlantic Division contenders after going 6-3-1 in their last 10. Prior to beating the Sharks, the Bruins had lost three straight.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the Bruins’ first matchup against Toronto on Nov. 2. Liljegren hit the boards awkwardly as he battled Brad Marchand for a puck, and some Torontonians believed Marchand had malice on his mind during the play. In that game, Boston came away with a 3-2 shootout win at TD Garden.