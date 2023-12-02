Bruins at Maple Leafs: A trip to Toronto is the perfect way to take the temperature of this team

Are the Bruins back on track? Saturday’s game against Toronto could be an indicator.
After a shutout win over the Sharks on Thursday, they appear to be trending in the right direction. But Boston will face a tall task Saturday against the Maple Leafs, who are bona fide Atlantic Division contenders after going 6-3-1 in their last 10. Prior to beating the Sharks, the Bruins had lost three straight.
Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the Bruins’ first matchup against Toronto on Nov. 2. Liljegren hit the boards awkwardly as he battled Brad Marchand for a puck, and some Torontonians believed Marchand had malice on his mind during the play. In that game, Boston came away with a 3-2 shootout win at TD Garden.

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -110. O/U: 6.0.
Bruins: 15-4-3 (1st in Atlantic)
Maple Leafs: 12-6-3 (3rd in Atlantic)
Stat of the day: In 32 power-play opportunities over the Bruins’ last 10 games, they have scored nine goals, good for a 28.1% conversion rate.
Notes: Jeremy Swayman turned away 28 shots in a shutout effort against the Sharks Thursday. If coach Jim Montgomery keeps the true rotation in play, Linus Ullmark will start for the Bruins Saturday. ... Against San Jose, Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist, Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk scored, and David Pastrnak picked up two assists. ... Matt Poitras grew up in the Toronto area, making Saturday’s game a bit of a homecoming for the Bruins rookie. ... When outshooting opponents this season, Boston is 8-0-1 (17 points). But in the 13 games they were outshot, the Bruins went 7-4-2 (16 points).
